US Iran war LIVE updates: Tehran hits Israel with cluster warhead missiles, vows to avenge Ali Larijani

Before Iran's confirmation of Larijani's killing, Israeli defence minister Israel Katz had announced that the Iranian security chief had been "eliminated" in an overnight raid that also killed General Gholam Reza Soleimani, the commander of the country's paramilitary Basij unit.

On the Iranian officials' deaths, Trump said, "Their leaders are gone. It's an evil group."

Meanwhile, the United States said late Tuesday that it hit Iranian missile sites near the Strait of Hormuz with "multiple 5,000-pound deep penetrator munitions". The US Central Command said that the Iranian anti-ship cruise missiles in these sites "posed a risk to international shipping in the strait".

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran informed the global nuclear watchdog that a projectile hit the premises of its Bushehr nuclear power plant on Tuesday evening.

India-flagged oil tanker reaches India

A second Indian-flagged LPG tanker, Nanda Devi, reached India early on Tuesday after sailing safely from the Strait of Hormuz warzone. The tanker reached Gujarat's Kandla port at around 2:30am on Tuesday morning, the government confirmed.

The first ship, Shivalik, had reached Gujarat's Mundra port on Monday.

The two ships were reportedly carrying about 97, 712 tonnes of LPG - equivalent to a day's requirement of cooking gas in India.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways also said that efforts were underway to ensure the safe passage of the remaining 22 Indian-flagged vessels, carrying 611 seafarers, which are still stranded in the Strait of Hormuz. The ministry said the Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping) is closely monitoring operations in coordination with shipowners, agencies and Indian embassies.

Global crisis and oil prices

Oil prices surged as Iran confirmed the death of its security chief, Ali Larijani, as the US-Israel-Iran war further intensified and escalated the tensions across the Middle East region.

The US benchmark West Texas Intermediate traded near $96 per barrel, after surging almost 3 per cent on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Brent settled above $103, Bloomberg reported.

Trump's National Counterterrorism chief resigns

US President Donald Trump is facing an internal crisis, with backlash from within his country over the strikes and war against Iran. Latest in the series is the resignation of Joe Kent, the head of the US National Counterterrorism Centre, who advised Trump on "terror" threats. Kent said Iran "posed no imminent threat" to the US, asserting that Washington "started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby".

Trump reacted to Kent's resignation and called it a "good thing that he's out because he said that Iran was not a threat". He called Kent a "nice guy", who he said was "very weak on security".

Israel strikes Lebanon

Israeli strikes reportedly hit central Beirut and the city's southern suburbs early on Wednesday, with the Lebanese media reporting that the raids came without warning.

One strike hit an apartment in the central Zuqaq al-Blat neighbourhood, where the Israeli forces hit a Beirut branch of the Hezbollah-linked financial firm Al-Qard Al-Hassan last week.