Air India cancels 2 flights amid typhoon Ragasa forecast in Hong Kong

Air India has cancelled two international flights on Tuesday due to an adverse weather forecast from Typhoon Ragasa in Hong Kong. The flight number AI314 operating from Delhi to Hong Kong scheduled for today was cancelled. Along with this, the flight number. AI315, running between Hong Kong and Delhi scheduled for Wednesday, was also cancelled. The airline has offered full refunds or a one-time free rescheduling in the same class.(Reuters/Representational Image)

As per an official statement from Air India, "Flight AI314 (Delhi-Hong Kong, 23 Sept) and AI315 (Hong Kong-Delhi, 24 Sept) stand cancelled due to the adverse weather forecast from Typhoon Ragasa in Hong Kong."

"We regret the inconvenience caused by this situation beyond our control. Passengers are being offered full refunds or a one-time complimentary rescheduling in the same class. Operations to and from Hong Kong will resume once conditions permit safe flying", the statement read.

The airline has also issued contact numbers for the assistance of the passengers.

The statement further read, "For assistance, please contact our 24x7 Call Centre at 011-69329333 / 011-69329999. Safety of our passengers remains our highest priority".

Earlier, due to Super Typhoon Ragasa, Hong Kong International Airport had suspended all passenger flights for 36 hours from 8 pm (1200 GMT) on September 23 to 8 am on September 25, according to a statement by Qantas Airways cited by a Reuters report on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Air India group announced its plans to commence commercial flights from Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA, IATA code: NMI), operated by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd., starting from the airport's first phase of operations.

This collaboration underscores Air India group's commitment to boost domestic and international connectivity as well as propel India's growth in becoming the world's third-largest air passenger market by 2030.

In the initial phase of the new airport's operations, Air India group's value carrier, Air India Express, will operate 20 daily departures or 40 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) from and to Navi Mumbai International Airport, connecting 15 Indian cities.

The Air India group said it intends to scale up to 55 daily departures (110 ATMs) by mid-2026, including up to 5 daily international flights from NMIA.

By Winter 2026, the Air India group aims to further expand its operations to 60 daily departures (120 ATMs) from the new airport, seamlessly connecting passengers to key domestic and international destinations.