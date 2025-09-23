Schools shut, evacuations ordered as China braces for Ragasa, one of strongest typhoons in years

Hong Kong and other parts of China are bracing for super typhoon Ragasa, one of the strongest typhoons lately, ahead of its landfall. Schools were shut and flights were cancelled in Hong Kong ahead of the typhoon, which, according to experts, would be one of the most destructive ones of late, reported news agency AFP. Workers install waterproof steel plates to protect against flooding from Super Typhoon Ragasa, in Hong Kong, China, September 23, 2025.(REUTERS)

In southern China, schools and businesses have been asked to remain shut across at least 10 cities as the storm poses threat to lives and homes.

Over 400,000 people were asked to evacuate China’s Shenzhen city. Hong Kong, which houses around 7.5 million people, is preparing for potential damage due to the storm.

According to Hong Kong’s weather service, the super typhoon packed maximum sustained winds of 230 kilometres per hour at its centre as it made its way towards China, according to the AFP report.

"Ragasa will pose a serious threat to Hong Kong, which could reach the levels of Hato in 2017 and Mangkhut in 2018," the news agency quoted Hong Kong official Eric Chan as saying on Monday. Hato and Mangkhut were two super typhoons that inflicted property damage worth millions in China.

While Hong Kong’s airport will continue to operate, the airport authority said that the flight operations there will face “significant disruption” on Tuesday.

Super typhoon Ragasa is expected to make landfall in China’s Guangdong province within 24 hours, according to the province's emergency management bureau. It will make landfall in Guangdong’s central and western coastal areas.

"Key areas should decisively adopt measures... fully ensuring the safety of people's lives and property, and minimising disaster losses to the greatest extent," read the statement by the weather department.

Ragasa has already swept through the Philippines, where one person died due to the storm and the region faced damage including toppled trees and rooftops.

The authorities in China have asked people to not go out unless they are emergency rescue personnel.

Markets and work places will be closed on Tuesday in several areas of China including Zhuhai, Dongguan, and Foshan.

(With inputs from AFP)