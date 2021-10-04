Anti-Biden content, Facebook whistleblower's revelation: Tweets on global outage

The global outage of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram has led to mixed reactions from users. While some have resorted to memes on Twitter to talk about the non-functioning of these platforms, others have expressed displeasure. WhatsApp and Instagram are Facebook's subsidiaries.

The global outage happened on Monday, when Downdetector initially showed that there were more than 50,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and Instagram. With regard to WhatsApp, the communication app was initially down for over 35,000 users.

Ryan Mac, a technology reporter at the New York Times, tweeted on Monday, "Not only are Facebook's services and apps down for the public, its internal tools and communications platforms, including Workplace, are out as well. No one can do any work. Several people I've talked to said this is the equivalent of a snow day at the company."

Here is how Twitteratis reacted to the global outage of these social media platforms:

"It's ok instagram, surviving mondays is tough cc -- WhatsApp," Zomato

“WhatsApp and Instagram both down. Kitni baar fridge check karu?” Swiggy

'What's up' Mumbai! Just a reminder that if you 'face' any danger, you can always dial 100 and 'insta-ntly' connect with us! Making sure there is 100% 'uptime' for our fellow Mumbaikars!" Mumbai Police

“Celebrities start posting anti-Biden and anti-vaccine mandate content, Facebook whistleblower exposes concerning practices…Instagram and Facebook have a “glitch” today. Hmmm. Weird,” Tomi Lahren, American commentator

"Facebook and Instagram are both down worldwide one day after a damning "60 Minutes" segment that featured former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen taking the company's awfulness to task," Charlotte Clymer, American activist.

Meanwhile, cross-platform messaging app Signal, tweeted on Monday that its signups are way up. “Signups are way up on Signal (welcome everyone!) We also know what it’s like to work through an outage, and wish the best for the engineers working on bringing back service on other platforms,” Signal wrote on the microblogging site. The app also suffered an outage for a brief period on September 26.

Signal had seen millions of downloads across the world after WhatsApp updated its privacy policy which included a controversial change of linking data of WhatsApp users to Facebook's other services.