Apec Summit LIVE: Trump says ‘US economy is growing like never before’
Apec Summit LIVE: Trump arrived in China's Shenzhen on Wednesday where he was personally given a red-carpet welcome by Xi at the airport, breaking China's long-held diplomatic protocol.
Apec Summit LIVE: US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to hold a trilateral meeting on Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Shenzhen....Read More
Trump arrived in China's Shenzhen on Wednesday where he was personally given a red-carpet welcome by Xi at the airport, breaking China's long-held diplomatic protocol.
All eyes on Apec
After world leaders gathered to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in the Philippines, the focus is now on the Apec summit hosted by Beijing, where leaders are expected to discuss the wider economic fallout of the ongoing US-Iran conflict and territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
Putin, Trump, Canada's Mark Carney, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Japan's Sanae Takaichi are among the leaders to be present in the summit.
Trump-Putin-Xi meeting
The trilateral meeting is expected to take place on Thursday on the sidelines of the Apec leaders' summit in the southern Chinese city. China said the three leaders will hold "in-depth exchanges on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations".
Trump later said he would take up denuclearisation and the conflicts in Iran and Ukraine at the meeting. US-China relations are also in focus, with both sides falling short on commitments to an extended trade truce. Rare earth supplies, AI and tariffs are also expected to be on the agenda.
The meeting is expected to be closely watched by several leaders. The Ukraine war is expected to be at the centre of discussions during the trilateral meeting between Putin, Trump and Xi.
About Apec
Founded in 1989, the Apec has primarily served as an informal platform to promote free trade, growth and multilateralism by reducing trade and investment barriers. It accounts for roughly 62% of the global GDP and roughly half of global trade.
The Apec has 21 members - Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United States and Vietnam. The US, China and Russia are its largest members.
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- 19 Nov 2026, 08:39:12 AM IST
Apec Summit LIVE: AI is ‘almost completely good’, says Trump
Apec Summit LIVE: Speaking at the Apec Summit, US President Donald Trump said that artificial intelligence is "almost completely good" and said he opposed regulation that would "stifle" the industry's growth.
- 19 Nov 2026, 08:33:42 AM IST
Apec Summit LIVE: Mark Carney, Trump to meet on sidelines of Apec
Apec Summit LIVE: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that he’ll meet with US President Donald Trump later Wednesday on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, Bloomberg reported.
Carney, speaking to reporters, said that some progress was being made with the US in regard to a trade deal, although it was “two steps forward, one step back.”
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- 19 Nov 2026, 08:32:08 AM IST
Apec Summit LIVE: ‘We’ve created $ 25 trillion by November 1’, says Trump at Apec
Apec Summit LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Thursday said "We’ve created $ 25 trillion by November 1."
He is addressing world leaders at Apec Summit in Shenzhen, China.
- 19 Nov 2026, 08:29:39 AM IST
Apec Summit LIVE: ‘Looking forward to trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping’, says Trump at Apec
Apec Summit LIVE: ‘Looking forward to trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping’, said US President Donald Trump at Apec.
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- 19 Nov 2026, 08:28:54 AM IST
Apec Summit LIVE: Trump says ‘US economy is growing like never before’
Apec Summit LIVE: US President Donald Trump at Apec Summit said the “US economy is growing like never before.”
- 19 Nov 2026, 08:26:15 AM IST
Apec Summit LIVE: ‘US been a Pacific power’, says Trump
Apec Summit LIVE: US President Donald Trump is speaking now at the plenary session.
"The United States has been a Pacific power for hundreds of years, and we continue to work to promote growth and stability, sovereignty, prosperity and peace throughout this region," he says.
"Our relationships have been very strong."
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- 19 Nov 2026, 08:17:37 AM IST
Apec Summit LIVE: Apec summit begings in Shenzhen, China
Apec Summit LIVE: The APEC Economic Leaders’ Summit – the main event of this week of meetings – has begun, with heads of state and representatives from its 21 members gathered around a round table at the summit site in Shenzhen, CNN reported.
- 19 Nov 2026, 08:11:59 AM IST
Apec Summit LIVE: Trump says summit with Xi, Putin already a 'win' before event
Apec Summit LIVE: US President Donald Trump said his meeting on Thursday with Chinese and Russian counterparts Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin was already a "win" before it took place, as China gave him a warm welcome.
In an interview with Fox News, Trump boasted about the pomp surrounding his arrival as Xi greeted Trump at the airport, the first time he has done so with any visiting leader since becoming president.
"This is a great president, one of the great presidents of China, and he's never gone to the airport to meet somebody," Trump said, when asked what he wanted to get out of the unprecedented three-way meet.
"And not only that, the fanfare, the beauty, the pageantry, the thousands of people, the young children, the soldiers, the whole thing. It was great respect, and I appreciate that. That's a big win for us. It's a big win for China too."
(With inputs from Reuters)
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- 19 Nov 2026, 08:09:40 AM IST
Apec Summit LIVE: Xi urges nations to build an ‘open, integrated world
Apec Summit LIVE: Delivering the opening remarks at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for building an open and integrated world.
“Open cooperation is a sure path to the development and revitalization of the Asia Pacific,” Xi said.
“We should uphold open regionalism, steadily advance economic integration, and develop a cooperation pattern that is open and integrated, rather than exclusive or fragmented," he added.
- 19 Nov 2026, 08:03:27 AM IST
Apec Summit LIVE: Xi addresses world leaders at Apec plenary session
Apec Summit LIVE: Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed world leaders as the host of the Apec plenary session.
"China is rooted in the Asia-Pacific and will continue to support Asia-Pacific cooperation," he said, announcing that China would spend $20m to that end, BBC reported.
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- 19 Nov 2026, 07:58:52 AM IST
Apec Summit LIVE: Leaders pose for group photo at Apec
Chinese President Xi Jinping, US leader Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin pose for a group photo in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, ahead of a keenly watched trilateral summit. Leaders from the region, including Canada's Mark Carney, Australia's Anthony Albanese and Japan's Sanae Takaichi, are gathering in China for a Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting— AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 19, 2026
Apec Summit LIVE: Chinese President Xi Jinping, US leader Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin pose for a group photo in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, ahead of a keenly watched trilateral summit.
- 19 Nov 2026, 07:40:20 AM IST
Apec Summit LIVE: Apec Summit LIVE: Trump, Xi and Putin arrive at Apec venue
.@POTUS greets Chinese President Xi Jinping upon his arrival at APEC https://t.co/ORfk5zeHaU— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 19, 2026
Apec Summit LIVE: President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands at the APEC summit in China.
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- 19 Nov 2026, 07:39:29 AM IST
Apec Summit LIVE: Putin, Trump, Xi trilateral meeting to last less than an hour, says Kremlin
Apec Summit LIVE: The trilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to last less than 60 minutes, the Kremlin said.
"No more than an hour" has been set aside for the historic summit between Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, Peskov was quoted as saying by Russian state news agencies.
- 19 Nov 2026, 07:10:48 AM IST
Apec Summit LIVE: Trump says he wouldn’t make deals with Putin without Ukraine
Apec Summit LIVE: US President Donald Trump is set to meet Chinese Presidnt Xi Jinping an Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday on the sidelines of Apec Summit.
However, Trump said he would not reach any agreements with Vladimir Putin without Ukraine's input.
“I wouldn’t do that,” Trump said in a Fox News interview from Shenzhen, where he is attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
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- 19 Nov 2026, 07:07:54 AM IST
Apec Summit LIVE: Xi breaks protocol, receives Trump at airport
Apec Summit LIVE: US President Donald Trump arrived in China's Shenzhen on Wednesday where he was personally given a red-carpet welcome by Xi at the airport, breaking China's long-held diplomatic protocol.
After Air Force One landed, Trump stepped onto the red carpet, where Xi was waiting to greet him. The two leaders shared a brief hug before walking together towards their cars, accompanied by a crowd of cheering performers waving pom-poms.
- 19 Nov 2026, 07:06:45 AM IST
Apec Summit LIVE: About Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit
Apec Summit LIVE: Founded in 1989, the Apec has primarily served as an informal platform to promote free trade, growth and multilateralism by reducing trade and investment barriers. It accounts for roughly 62% of the global GDP and roughly half of global trade.
The Apec has 21 members - Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United States and Vietnam. The US, China and Russia are its largest members.
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- 19 Nov 2026, 06:59:39 AM IST
Apec Summit LIVE: Trump says Jensen Huang referred to 'just briefly' in his talk with Xi
Apec Summit LIVE: US President Donald Trump said he spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping about artificial intelligence but reference to former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang only came up "briefly" in the discussion.
"We did not discuss it. I might have referred to it just briefly because it's such a tragedy. It's a tragedy. He's such a brilliant man," Trump said in an interview to Fox News that was broadcast during the network's "The Ingraham Angle" show.
- 19 Nov 2026, 06:56:31 AM IST
Apec Summit LIVE: What to expect from the Trump, Xi and Putin meeting
Apec Summit LIVE: The trilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to take place on Thursday on the sidelines of the APEC leaders’ summit in the southern Chinese city. China said the three leaders would hold “in-depth exchanges on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations”.
Trump later said he would raise denuclearisation and the conflicts in Iran and Ukraine during the meeting. US-China relations are also expected to feature prominently, with both sides falling short of commitments to extend their trade truce. Rare earth supplies, artificial intelligence and tariffs are also likely to be on the agenda.
The meeting is expected to be closely watched by several leaders. The Ukraine war is expected to be at the centre of discussions during the trilateral meeting between Putin, Trump and Xi.
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- 19 Nov 2026, 06:52:41 AM IST
Apec Summit LIVE: Which leaders will be present in Apec summit
Apec Summit LIVE: After world leaders gathered to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in the Philippines, the focus is now on the Apec summit hosted by Beijing, where leaders are expected to discuss the wider economic fallout of the ongoing US-Iran conflict and territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
Putin, Trump, Canada's Mark Carney, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Japan's Sanae Takaichi are among the leaders to be present in the summit.
- 19 Nov 2026, 06:36:06 AM IST
Apec Summit LIVE: Trump, Xi and Putin in focus as leaders prepare for trilateral talks; Iran, Ukraine wars on agenda
Apec Summit LIVE: US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to hold a trilateral meeting on Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Shenzhen.
Trump arrived in China's Shenzhen on Wednesday where he was personally given a red-carpet welcome by Xi at the airport, breaking China's long-held diplomatic protocol.
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