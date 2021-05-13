Home / World News / Around 1,500 rockets fired towards Israel from Gaza this week: Israeli army
Around 1,500 rockets fired towards Israel from Gaza this week: Israeli army

The Israeli Defence Force had said early Wednesday that 1,000 rockets had been launched from Gaza since Monday evening.
AFP | , Gaza
UPDATED ON MAY 13, 2021 03:34 AM IST
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces in the city centre of the West Bank town of Hebron.(AFP)

Around 1,500 rockets have been fired from Gaza into Israeli cities since hostilities escalated between Hamas militants and Israel earlier in the week, Israel's army said on Thursday.

The Israeli Defence Force had said early Wednesday that 1,000 rockets had been launched from Gaza since Monday evening, but by early Thursday the number had leapt by roughly 500.

