Around 1,500 rockets fired towards Israel from Gaza this week: Israeli army

Around 1,500 rockets have been fired from Gaza into Israeli cities since hostilities escalated between Hamas militants and Israel earlier in the week, Israel's army said on Thursday.

The Israeli Defence Force had said early Wednesday that 1,000 rockets had been launched from Gaza since Monday evening, but by early Thursday the number had leapt by roughly 500.

