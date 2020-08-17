e-paper
Home / World News / At 54.4°C, Death Valley in US sees hottest temp since 1913

At 54.4°C, Death Valley in US sees hottest temp since 1913

Death Valley’s all-time record high, according to the World Meteorological Organization, is (56.7°C) taken on July 10, 1913 at Greenland Ranch. It still stands as the hottest ever recorded on the planet’s surface, according to the WMO.

Aug 17, 2020
A sign at the Death Valley National Park in California.
A sign at the Death Valley National Park in California.(Reuters Photo )
         

A thermometer at Death Valley’s Furnace Creek in the Southern California desert has soared to 54.4 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature in more than a century, the US National Weather Service said.

“If verified, this will be the hottest temperature officially verified since July of 1913,” NWS Las Vegas said of the reading on Sunday afternoon, emphasising that it was preliminary. It will need to undergo a review before the record is confirmed, it said on its Twitter feed.

The automated weather station close to the Furnace Creek visitors’ centre near the border with Nevada hit the high at 3.41pm local time.

Death Valley’s all-time record high, according to the World Meteorological Organization, is (56.7°C) taken on July 10, 1913 at Greenland Ranch. It still stands as the hottest ever recorded on the planet’s surface, according to the WMO.

Coming soon: Arctic Summer Without Ice

There’s a standard image of the Earth as seen from space: vast blue seas, green bands of forests, and frozen white caps on the top and bottom.

But by the summer of 2035, it may no longer be so. Scientists say that in just 15 years, Arctic summer sea-ice could disappear.

The new research is the latest in a steady stream that has moved up the predicted time frame for the ice-free Arctic milestone.

