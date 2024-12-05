Bangladesh to remove Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's image from currency notes: Report

In a major decision after months of Sheikh Hasina's exit from the country, Bangladesh is set to erase the image of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the former prime minister's father and one of the founding figures of the nation, from its currency notes. The July uprising saw students protesting against the quota system for government jobs.

Bangladesh Bank has begun printing new notes with features of the July uprising, a student-led anti-quota protest against the Hasina-led government, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

As per instructions from the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, the central bank said that banknotes of Tk20, 100, 500 and 1000 are being printed.

This comes just weeks after a media report said that Rahman's portrait was taken down from Yunus' office, which was seen as a "concession" given to student leaders by the caretaker government.

"The new notes will not include image of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujbir Rahman," the newspaper said.

The central bank further said that religious structures, Bengali traditions and "graffiti" drawn during the July protests will be included in the new notes.

Bangladesh Bank spokesperson and Executive Director Husneara Shikha said that process of printing has come a long way, adding that, "I hope the new notes could be released in the market within the next six months," she was quoted as saying.

The central bank and Finance Ministry officials reportedly said initially only the design of four notes was being changed. All types of banknotes will be redesigned in phases, without Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's image, they added.

The Ministry of Finance's department, the Finance Institute Division, had submitted a detailed design proposal for the new note to the Bangladesh Bank on September 29.

However, the main recommendation for printing new notes will be made by the central bank's Currency and Design Advisory Committee, the newspaper report said.

Mujbir Rahman, often known as the Father of the Nation, and his legacy came under attack during the student protests, which were against a quota system for government jobs. His statues and murals featuring his image were being targeted after his daughter Sheikh Hasina fled to India.

Hasina is reported to be still living in Dhaka's neighbouring country.

In her recent remarks, Hasina directly hit out at Yunus and accused him of failing to protect the minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, a PTI report said.

However, Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal termed her remarks as "hate speech", while interim government's leaders said that this was a smear campaign against Yunus' administration.