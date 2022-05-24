Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / BBC apologises to fans after 'Manchester United are rubbish' appears on ticker
world news

BBC apologises to fans after 'Manchester United are rubbish' appears on ticker

The insult popped up at the bottom of the screen during a tennis update. Later in the morning, a presenter apologised to any United fans who may have been offended.
Pedestrians walk past a BBC logo at Broadcasting House in London, (REUTERS file)
Published on May 24, 2022 07:58 PM IST
AFP |

The BBC was forced to apologise to Manchester United fans on Tuesday after a message appeared on their news ticker labelling the Premier League club as "rubbish".

The insult popped up at the bottom of the screen during a tennis update.

Later in the morning, a presenter apologised to any United fans who may have been offended.

She said the mistake had occurred as someone was learning how to operate the ticker and was "writing random things not in earnest".

The presenter said: "A little earlier, some of you may have noticed something pretty unusual on the ticker that runs along the bottom of the screen with news making a comment about Manchester United, and I hope that Manchester United fans weren't offended by it.

"Let me just explain what was happening -- behind the scenes someone was training to learn how to use the ticker and to put text on the ticker, so they were just writing random things not in earnest and that comment appeared.

RELATED STORIES

"So apologies if you saw that and you were offended and you're a fan of Manchester United."

A BBC statement to the PA news agency said: "There was a technical glitch during training with our test ticker, which rolled over to live programming for a few seconds. We apologised for any offence caused on air."

BBC presenter and Manchester City fan Clive Myrie tweeted: "I had nothing to do with this!!" with the hashtag #mcfc.

Manchester United, who have not won silverware since 2017, finished sixth in the top-flight table with their lowest points tally of the Premier League era.

Their new manager, Erik ten Hag, was formally unveiled on Monday, less than 24 hours after Manchester City clinched a fourth league title in five seasons.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manchester united bbc
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP