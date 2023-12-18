Big update on H-1B visa reform: White House clears pilot programme

US state department's pilot programme that will allow 20,000 H-1B visa holders to renew their visa without leaving the country has cleared the review by the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affair (OIRA). FILE - The White House is seen reflected in a puddle, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Washington.(AP)

After OIRA green signal the pilot has cleared final regulatory hurdle before publication. Initially targeting 20,000 foreign workers will be launched in January. The other details of the pilot programme are yet to be divulged by the authorities, and will be made public when a notice is published in the Federal Register. However, it has been indicated that the pilot will be limited to the foreign workers and not their dependents.

How will H-1B pilot programme help Indian tech workers?

The pilot hopes to usher in the much awaited visa renewal reform that every foreign worker has to go through. It also aims to lower the wait times for consular services as many H-1B workers are currently required to get an appointment at a US embassy or consular office for a visa stamp before returning to the country after traveling abroad. High wait times for visa services in countries like India, the largest source of H-1B workers, have added uncertainty to travel plans for those workers and their employers.

What is the H-1B visa renewal pilot programme?

After the White House approval, in January, the U.S. State Department will begin a new pilot program allowing a limited number of H-1B visa holders to renew their visas domestically. This program initially will include only 20,000 participants. These H-1B specialty occupation workers, who are already in the U.S., can simply mail their renewal applications to the State Department. An important rule of this program is that participants cannot travel outside the U.S. during the renewal process.

The exact method for selecting the first 20,000 candidates for this program hasn't been specified yet. This initiative is part of the State Department's broader effort to reduce wait times for U.S. travel applications. This program is specifically for work visa renewals and revives a regulation unused for about 20 years. It aims to assist those living long-term in the U.S. who wish to renew their work visas without having to travel abroad.