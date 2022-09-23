Home / World News / Blast rocks Afghanistan's capital Kabul

Blast rocks Afghanistan's capital Kabul

world news
Published on Sep 23, 2022 03:43 PM IST

Afghanistan Kabul Explosion: TOLOnews reported that the blast rocked the Afghan capital when the worshipers were leaving the mosque adding that the number of casualties is not known so far.

Afghanistan Explosion: A general view of the streets in Kabul.(Reuters file image)
Afghanistan Explosion: A general view of the streets in Kabul.(Reuters file image)
ByMallika Soni

An explosion was heard in Wazir Akbar Khan Area in Afghanistan' capital, Reuters reported as confirmed by interior ministry spokesperson Bismulah Habib. The blast was heard near an area of the capital once home to the city's 'green zone', where many foreign embassies and NATO were based. It is now controlled by the ruling Taliban.

TOLOnews reported that the blast rocked the Afghan capital when the worshipers were leaving the mosque adding that the number of casualties is not known so far.

Several deadly blasts have taken place at mosques during Friday prayers in recent months, some of which have been claimed by Islamic State.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Friday, September 23, 2022
