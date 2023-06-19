Home / World News / Boat tragedy: Pakistan observes national mourning, 12 arrested for human trafficking | Key points

Boat tragedy: Pakistan observes national mourning, 12 arrested for human trafficking | Key points

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 19, 2023 10:02 AM IST

Around 400 Pakistanis were on the ill-fated trawler that was carrying 750 migrants from Libya to Europe. On Wednesday, it capsized off the Greek coast.

A nationwide day of mourning is being observed in Pakistan on Monday after ‘hundreds of people’ from the country lost their lives in a boat tragedy off the coast of Greece on Wednesday last week.

Some of the survivors of the Greek boat tragedy (Image courtesy: AP)
Some of the survivors of the Greek boat tragedy (Image courtesy: AP)

Also Read: Pakistan declares day of mourning for citizens who died in Greece shipwreck

In a tweet on Sunday, prime minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered a high-level probe, and assured citizens that ‘heads will roll.’

Here are the 5 latest points on this tragedy:

(1.) Launching a crackdown, police in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) arrested a dozen individuals who were allegedly involved in sending around 28 locals to Libya for the onward journey to Europe on the ill-fated boat that was carrying migrants, and capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off the Greek coast.

(2.) ‘More than 300’ Pakistani nationals have died in the incident, claimed Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, the chairman of the country's Senate, according to CNN. Greece, however, is yet to confirm this figure.

(3.) The total number of passengers on the sunken trawler is estimated to be around 750, including ‘at least 400’ Pakistanis, 200 Egyptians, and 150 Syrians.

(4.) Till now, as many as 104 migrants have been rescued and 78 bodies recovered. At least 43 Egyptians survived the shipwreck, the African nation's embassy in Greece said on Saturday.

(5.) The same day, Pakistan's foreign ministry noted in a tweet that 12 people from their country had been identified among survivors. The embassy, however, added that at this stage, it was unable to verify the number and identity of Pakistanis among the victims.

(With agency inputs)

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
pakistan migrants human trafficking + 1 more
pakistan migrants human trafficking
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out