Boat with hundreds of passengers capsized in Goa? What cops said on viral video

Goa police have issued a clarification as a video of a boat capsizing went viral on social media. The video was being shared by several users along with the false claim that a boat with hundreds of passengers sank in Goa. The video is from a recent incident in Congo where 78 people died after an overcrowded steamer capsized. Residents gather to witness the search and rescue mission after a boat ferrying passengers and goods sank in Congo.(Reuters)

A user on X (formerly Twitter), sharing the Congo video, also claimed that the Goa boat accident had led to the death of 23 people and 64 others are still missing.

"Accident of overloaded Steamer boat today in Goa. 40 people rescued, 64 missing and 23 bodies recovered. Greed of boat owner led to this accident (sic)," the user wrote on X.

As the post went viral, Goa Police kicked into action and clarified that the incident did not occur in the state.

"A video circulating on social media claims a boat capsized near Goa's shores. This is false. The incident occurred in Goma, Congo, Africa," authorities said in a statement.

Goa Police also urged people to refrain from sharing unverified news.

Congo Boat Accident

At least 78 people died when an overloaded passenger boat capsized on Lake Kivu in eastern Congo on Thursday. The search operation is on for several others who are still missing. The boat is believed to have had 278 people on board.

The boat sank while trying to dock just meters (yards) away from the port of Kituku, according to witnesses who said they saw rescue services recover at least 50 bodies from the water.

It was the latest deadly boat accident in the central African country, where overcrowding on vessels is often to blame. Maritime regulations also are often not followed.

The government has often issued warnings and threats against overloading and violating safety norms for water transportation. However, in remote areas, where most passengers come from, many are unable to afford public transport due to the few available roads.

“We will establish responsibilities and put in place a sanctions regime but also recommendations to improve navigation on the lake,” Jean-Jacques Purusi, governor of South Kivu province told the Associated Press.

He added that a lack of adequate equipment - there were no life jackets on the vessel - likely contributed to the tragedy, as did the overcrowding and negligence. Also, there had been a strong storm in the morning in the area of the lake, he added.