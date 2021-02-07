Bomb attack on security outpost in Afghan's Nangarhar, 1 cop killed, two injured
One policeman was killed and two others suffered injuries in a bomb attack on a security outpost in Khogyani district of Nangarhar province on Sunday morning, Tolo News reported citing officials.
According to officials, it was a suicide attack on the checkpoint. No terror group has so far taken responsibility for the attack.
Afghanistan has witnessed a sharp rise in violence. Attacks on security personnel have also escalated.
The country's forces have launched raids on Taliban hideouts and killed several terrorists in recent weeks.
Data from the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission shows that in 2020, over 2,000 people were killed in incidents for which no one claimed responsibility, reported TOLO News.
Moreover, the US-Taliban deal, signed in Doha last year in February that calls for the full withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan by the end of May, has resulted in an increase in violence.
