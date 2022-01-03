Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Brazil's Bolsonaro taken to hospital with abdominal pain, doctor says
world news

Brazil's Bolsonaro taken to hospital with abdominal pain, doctor says

Bolsonaro has been hospitalized several times since he was stabbed during his presidential campaign in 2018.
 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was urgently hospitalized today.(AFP)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 04:24 PM IST
Reuters | , New Delhi

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to hospital in the early hours of Monday with abdominal pain and was being examined to see if surgery might be necessary, Bolsonaro's doctor Antonio Luiz Macedo told the news website UOL from the Bahamas.

The Brazilian TV network Globo showed images of Bolsonaro walking down the stairs of the presidential plane after landing in Sao Paulo at about 1:30 a.m. He was then taken to the Vila Nova Star hospital, Globo said.

Bolsonaro has been hospitalized several times since he was stabbed during his presidential campaign in 2018. In July 2021, he was taken to Vila Nova Star due to an intestinal blockage after suffering from chronic hiccups. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
brazil
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP