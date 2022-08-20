Brian Stelter leaving CNN as network cancels ‘Reliable Sources’ show
Former President Donald Trump was critical of the American TV news channel on many occasions. Now, the new top management has decided to take down the 3 decades old show 'Reliable Sources' keeping in line with its new strategy to become less ‘confrontational politically’.
CNN's recent rejig by newly appointed CEO Chris Licht aimed at making the channel less confrontational has resulted in cancelling its 30-year-old show, ‘Reliable Sources’, with its host Brian Stelter leaving the network.
Moreover, the network's chairman and CEO Licht informed the staffers that "more changes" are expected following the announcement of its major decision taking down the show off air, New York Post reported.
Also Read| Did Trump break the law? FBI search raises fresh question
Why the move?
The decision to stop its popular show is in keeping up with its efforts by the newly appointed CEO to make the channel less confrontational politically, a priority of Chris Licht. He has also made it known internally that he's not interested in the conflict between CNN and Fox News on the network. After Licht's appointment, the channel's “New Day” anchor Brianna Keilar, known for her criticism of Fox News, has stopped doing so.
The channel witnessed a decline in its reputation among its Republican and Conservative viewers, because of Donald Trump's incessant attacks and also of the politically pointed views by its news personalities.
Who is Brian Stelter?
Brian Stelter is a 36-year-old American journalist, who shifted to CNN from The New York Times, where he was a writer. Stelter authored a book named “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth" in August 2020. In the book, he tracked Fox News's evolution from a serious news operation to to the present where it is associated with former President Donald Trump, as per The Washington Post.
Reliable Sources: Watchdog of media
A weekly show aired on Sundays, it examined the media world, "telling the story behind the story, how the news gets made" reads the description of the show on CNN's website.
Running for over three decades with its last broadcast scheduled this Sunday, Stelter became its host in 2013. “It was a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more consequential,” he said. “I'll have more to say on Sunday.”
(With inputs from AP )
-
In Europe, drought exposes ancient stones, WWII ships as water levels drop
Weeks of baking drought across Europe have seen water levels in rivers and lakes fall to levels few can remember, exposing long-submerged treasures - and some unwanted hazards. Memories of past droughts have also been rekindled in Germany by the reappearance of so-called "hunger stones" along the River Rhine. Many such stones have become visible along the banks of Germany's largest river in recent weeks.
-
Twelve civilians killed in Somali hotel bombed by Al-Qaeda linked outfit
At least eight civilians have been confirmed dead in an attack by Islamist militants on a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu, an official said Saturday, as security forces continued to battle gunmen holed up inside. Fighters from the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab group stormed the popular Hayat Hotel on Friday evening in a hail of gunfire and bomb blasts.
-
Fish, crabs undergoing Covid PCR test? Watch viral video
As Covid-19 infections are increasing in China, the country has found unique ways to grapple with the situation. Recently, a video went viral on social media where Chinese authorities could be seen increasing the scope of the PCR test beyond human beings. The measures come against the fear that the illegal trade of animals could contribute to the worsening situation of the virus outbreak in the country.
-
Monkeypox virus can stay on computer mouse, coffee machine for days: CDC study
A new study on monkeypox by the US disease control body CDC now suggests that the virus can linger on many common household objects for several days despite regular disinfecting. For this study, a home shared by two monkeypox patients was taken up. Researchers found the virus in 70 per cent of high-contact areas 20 days after their symptoms began. These included couches, blankets, a coffee machine, computer mouse and the light switch.
-
Ethiopian Airlines pilots fall asleep on flight, miss landing
New Delhi: Pilots of an aircraft of Ethiopian Airlines fell asleep mid-air and missed landing at Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, commercial aviation news website Aviation Herald reported late on Thursday. The pilots were later suspended pending an investigation, according to news agency Bloomberg. The incident reportedly took place on Monday when the aircraft was flying from Sudan's Khartoum and was supposed to land at Bole Airport in Addis Ababa.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics