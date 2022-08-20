Brian Stelter leaving CNN as network cancels ‘Reliable Sources’ show

CNN's recent rejig by newly appointed CEO Chris Licht aimed at making the channel less confrontational has resulted in cancelling its 30-year-old show, ‘Reliable Sources’, with its host Brian Stelter leaving the network.

Moreover, the network's chairman and CEO Licht informed the staffers that "more changes" are expected following the announcement of its major decision taking down the show off air, New York Post reported.

Why the move?

The decision to stop its popular show is in keeping up with its efforts by the newly appointed CEO to make the channel less confrontational politically, a priority of Chris Licht. He has also made it known internally that he's not interested in the conflict between CNN and Fox News on the network. After Licht's appointment, the channel's “New Day” anchor Brianna Keilar, known for her criticism of Fox News, has stopped doing so.

The channel witnessed a decline in its reputation among its Republican and Conservative viewers, because of Donald Trump's incessant attacks and also of the politically pointed views by its news personalities.

Who is Brian Stelter?

Brian Stelter is a 36-year-old American journalist, who shifted to CNN from The New York Times, where he was a writer. Stelter authored a book named “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth" in August 2020. In the book, he tracked Fox News's evolution from a serious news operation to to the present where it is associated with former President Donald Trump, as per The Washington Post.

Reliable Sources: Watchdog of media

A weekly show aired on Sundays, it examined the media world, "telling the story behind the story, how the news gets made" reads the description of the show on CNN's website.

Running for over three decades with its last broadcast scheduled this Sunday, Stelter became its host in 2013. “It was a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more consequential,” he said. “I'll have more to say on Sunday.”

(With inputs from AP )