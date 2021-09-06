UK's largest aircraft carrier arrives in Japan for drill, aims to counter Chinese influence in Senkaku Islands

Japan defence minister Nobuo Kishi welcomed British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth and said that involvement of European nations in the Indo-Pacific region is key to peace and stability as China grows its military strength and influence in the region, news agency Associated Press reported.

Kishi met the strike group’s commander Commodore Steve Moorhouse on board the aircraft carrier. The HMS Queen Elizabeth arrived at the US Navy base in Yokosuka near Tokyo last week. It is Britain’s largest and most-powerful warship. HMS Queen Elizabeth is capable of carrying up to 40 aircraft such as F-35 stealth fighters, according to the Royal Navy.

Japan is seeking to expand its military cooperation beyond the US as the Chinese navy presses territorial claims in the South China Sea. The aircraft carrier participated in a joint exercise with warships from the US, the Netherlands, Canada and Japan before arriving in Yokosuka.

“European countries' interest in (China's) unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East and South China Seas ... contributes to the peace and stability in this region. I expect the port call will contribute to a further development of Japan-British defense cooperation,” Kishi was quoted as saying by the Associated Press. He also said that the previous exercise was part of efforts to achieve a ‘free and open Indo-Pacific’ - a vision led by Washington and Tokyo.

China’s military influence in the region along with the nations escalating tensions with Taiwan and the US is a cause for concern for Japan. It protested Chinese presence near the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands. China also claims these islands and calls them Diaoyu.

Commodore Moorhouse upon his arrival in Yokosuka said that the strike group’s meeting was part of the UK's ‘commitment to strengthen our diplomatic, economic and security ties in the Indo-Pacific’. He said that interaction will take ties between Japan and the UK to a ‘new level’.

“The Carrier Strike Group’s presence embodies the United Kingdom’s support for the freedom and security of the region’s vital trading routes, and for an international system that benefits all countries,” Moorhead said.