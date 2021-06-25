Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / British man had Covid-19 for 10 months in a row, tested positive 43 times
world news

British man had Covid-19 for 10 months in a row, tested positive 43 times

Dave Smith, a retired driving instructor from Bristol, said he tested positive 43 times, and had been hospitalised as many as seven times.
Agencies | , London
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 06:14 AM IST
Ed Moran, an expert at University of Bristol and North Bristol NHS Trust, said Smith “had active virus in his body” throughout.(AP | Representational image)

A 72-year-old British man tested positive for the Covid-19 for 10 months in what is thought to be the longest recorded case of continuous infection, researchers said on Thursday.

Dave Smith, a retired driving instructor from Bristol, said he tested positive 43 times, and had been hospitalised as many as seven times.

“I’d resigned myself, I’d called the family in, made my peace with everybody, said goodbye,” he told BBC. Ed Moran, an expert at University of Bristol and North Bristol NHS Trust, said Smith “had active virus in his body” throughout.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus
TRENDING NEWS

Museum in Berlin opens kids' museum about Noah's Ark with recycled materials

Odisha man makes miniature statue of Lord Jagannath using 1475 ice-cream sticks

Siliguri man starts bamboo bottle business, generates employment

This nani has a savage reaction to woman’s new bodysuit, has netizens in splits
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP