Canada calls for peaceful return to democratic, inclusive govt in Bangladesh

Toronto: The Canadian government has called for a “quick and peaceful return to a democratic and inclusive civilian-led government in Bangladesh” in a statement on Monday evening following the departure of Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister, fleeing Dhaka and an interim dispensation assuming charge. Anti-government protesters celebrate outside the Bangladesh Parliament after getting the news of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Monday (AP)

In a statement released by Global Affairs Canada, the country’s foreign ministry, Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly said, “As a country committed to democracy, inclusive governance and the rule of law, Canada calls for a quick and peaceful return to a democratic and inclusive civilian-led government in Bangladesh. We urge the people of Bangladesh to unite around the principles of freedom and democracy upon which their country was founded.”

Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country after weeks of quota protests turned violent leaving hundreds dead.

“Respect for fundamental human rights, including freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly, are critical for democratic governance and to build peaceful and prosperous societies,” Joly added.

Ottawa also urged all parties to “respect and uphold democratic institutions and processes and the rule of law” and “a full and impartial investigation” into the crimes committed during the tumultuous phase.

“Canada strongly condemns the human rights violations, deaths, torture, arbitrary arrests and lethal force used against the people of Bangladesh in recent weeks. We reiterate our deep condolences to all those impacted,” Joly said, while calling for maintenance of full Internet access in the country.

Meanwhile, Canadian MP Shuvaloy Majumdar, who is of Bengali heritage, posted on X that he shared “the anxiety so many Canadian Bengalis are now experiencing, and call for calm and stability in Bangladesh”.

“Bangladesh today descends into the anarchy and atrocities deeply reminiscent of my own family’s experience more than fifty years ago. Religious minorities - Bengali Hindus and Christians - are once again subjected to mobs burning people, homes, businesses, mandirs, and places of worship. Violent mobs are also attacking Muslims, who today as they did a half century ago, show great courage in the protection of their neighbours,” he said in the post.

Referring to the period right before Bangladesh was liberated from Pakistan, he said, “The evil that once descended upon my family - murdering millions and displacing tens of millions - must not be permitted to rise again.”