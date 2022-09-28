Home / World News / Is age a factor in Canada immigration application process: Explained in 6 points

Is age a factor in Canada immigration application process: Explained in 6 points

world news
Published on Sep 28, 2022 05:26 PM IST

Canada Immigration: The age is an important factor as Canada is looking for a younger workforce as a major section of the country's workforce has reached retirement age.

Canada Immigration: The Canadian flag flies in front of the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.&nbsp;(Reuters)
Canada Immigration: The Canadian flag flies in front of the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

One of world's most immigrant-friendly countries Canada is a top choice for Indians as well. The country which ranks fourth in the Migrant Integration Policy Index is planning to invite a record number of immigrants. Although, one of the biggest problems in the application process is Canada's age-based criteria due to which many candidates are disqualified even if they match the criterion.

The age is an important factor as Canada is looking for a younger workforce as a major section of the country's workforce has reached retirement age.

Read more: US visa nightmare: Wait time as long as 833 days for appointments. Details here

How can age be a criteria in Canada immigration process?

1. In the Express Entry pool, CRS is a points-based system that scores a candidate's profile in order to rank the applicants.

2. Only if the candidate is able to score above the CRS cut, then he/she might get an invitation to apply (ITA).

3. There are several factors in the evaluation process including age.

4. The score falls for any candidate who is above the age of 44 as Canada's comprehensive ranking system does not give any points to those above the age of 45.

5. Starting from the age of 40, the points reduce by 10 versus 5 before the age of 40.

6. Under Express Entry's FSWP, the applicant’s age is worth 12% of the overall selection process.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
immigration canada
immigration canada

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out