Home / World News / US visa nightmare: Wait time as long as 833 days for appointments. Details here

US visa nightmare: Wait time as long as 833 days for appointments. Details here

world news
Published on Sep 28, 2022 10:58 AM IST

US Visa Wait Time For Indians: Citing reduced staffing and pandemic-related disruptions in operations since March 2020, the embassy said that the demand for visas across all categories is high.

US Visa Wait Time For Indians: In Mumbai, the waiting period is 848 calendar days for Visitor visas.
US Visa Wait Time For Indians: In Mumbai, the waiting period is 848 calendar days for Visitor visas.
ByMallika Soni

Amid a high volume of visa requests, the US Embassy in India announced on its website that travellers may not be accommodated according to their planned travel dates even if the purpose of the travel is time sensitive.

Citing reduced staffing and pandemic-related disruptions in operations since March 2020, the embassy said that the demand for visas across all categories is high and that wait times may also be longer for most non-immigrant visa appointments at the embassy in New Delhi and the consulates in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

As the embassy resumed processing routine in-person B1 and B2 visa appointments, it said that the Department of State authorised consular officers to waive the in-person interview requirement for certain categories of visa applicants- F, H-1, H-3, H-4, non-blanket L, M, O, P, Q, and academic J visas-until December 31, 2022.

US Visa Wait Time For Indians: In Delhi, the waiting period for Visitor Visas is 833 calendar days.
US Visa Wait Time For Indians: In Delhi, the waiting period for Visitor Visas is 833 calendar days.

Non-immigrant visa waiting period now exceeds 2 years

Following the easing of Covid travel curbs, Indians may now have to wait longer than two years to get a US visa. In Delhi, the waiting period for Visitor Visas is 833 calendar days, 430 calendar days for Student/Exchange Visitor visas and 390 calendar days for all other non-immigrant visas.

In Mumbai, the waiting period is 848 calendar days for Visitor visas, 430 calendar days for Student/Exchange Visitor visas and 392 calendar days for all other non-immigrant visas.

In Kolkata, the waiting period is 767 calendar days for Visitor visas, 444 calendar days for Student/Exchange Visitor visas and 360 calendar days for all other non-immigrant visas.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
student visa visa h1b visa + 1 more
student visa visa h1b visa

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out