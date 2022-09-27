Home / India News / India flags visa challenges. US' assurance: ‘Aiming to address issues’

India flags visa challenges. US' assurance: ‘Aiming to address issues’

india news
Updated on Sep 27, 2022 11:09 PM IST

S Jaishankar-Antony Blinken Meeting: Antony Blinken assured S Jaishankar that US was aiming to address all the concerns related to visas faced by Indians.

S Jaishankar-Antony Blinken Meeting: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar,(AFP)
S Jaishankar-Antony Blinken Meeting: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar,(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Foreign minister S. Jaishankar said on Tuesday that he flagged visa related challenges that Indians faced during his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. US Secretary of State said that the issues were largely exacerbated owing to the Covid pandemic.

Blinken assured S Jaishankar that US was aiming to address all the concerns related to visas faced by Indians.

Earlier this month, US missions in India said that they issued 82,000 student visas so far in 2022- higher than in any previous year- adding that Indian students received more American student visas than any other country.

“We issued over 82,000 student visas this summer alone, more than in any previous year. This shows that the United States remains for most Indian families the most sought-after country for higher education,” said charge d’affaires Patricia Lacina, the senior-most US diplomat in India.

In Delhi, the wait period is 758 days for visitor visas and 444 days for student visa while in Mumbai, the average wait time for a US visa appointment is 752 calendar days for a visitor visa and 444 days for a student visa.

The waiting time for all other non-immigrant visas is 354 days in Delhi and 312 days in Mumbai.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
jaishankar antony blinken visa + 1 more
jaishankar antony blinken visa

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out