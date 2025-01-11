Menu Explore
Canada plans retaliatory tariffs on American goods if Donald Trump targets its exports: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jan 11, 2025 02:45 PM IST

The items under Canada's consideration include ceramics, steel and furniture, etc. US energy exports could be targeted as a ‘last resort’, officials said.

Canadian officials are preparing a list of American exports to slap retaliatory tariffs if US President-elect Donald Trump implements his threats to use “economic force” against Ottawa, CNN reported.

Donald Trump talks with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (File)(REUTERS)
The items under consideration include ceramics, steel and furniture, alcoholic beverages, orange juice and pet food. Canada is also contemplating taxing US energy exports as a “last resort”, it added.

Canada's foreign minister Melanie Joly said, “I think we have to be ready". However, sources told the channel that a final decision on retaliatory tariffs has not been taken.

Joly said it is important for Trump to understand the potential consequences of his threats and realise that Canada has its own “leverage” to resort to.

Joly opts out of party leadership race

Joly on Friday opted out of the race to lead her Liberal party after prime minister Justin Trudeau's resignation on Monday as its leader. Joly stressed that she needs to dedicate “every minute” of her time to defend the interests of Canadians in light of the economic threats from Trump.

“While I know I am ready to become the first woman to lead the Liberal Party of Canada, I must also recognise that the current international situation, especially the unjustified threat of tariffs and other economic pressures from the President-elect of the United States, requires a firm and urgent response. This is happening now,” she said in a letter posted on X.

Canada is the largest trading partner of the US. Washington imported $419 billion worth of Canadian goods in 2023. Canada is also the largest source of foreign oil into the US.

According to statistics released by the Canadian government, the US is the only country with which it enjoyed a widening trade surplus in November 2024. “Exports to the United States rose 6.8% in November, while imports increased 4.1%. As a result, Canada's trade surplus with the United States widened from $6.6 billion in October to $8.2 billion in November,” the report said.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
