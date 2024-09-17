Canada ruling party MP voices concern over attacks on Bangladesh minorities

Toronto: As the House of Commons began its new session on Monday, a Member of Parliament (MP) from the ruling Liberal Party expressed concern over violence impacting minority communities in Bangladesh. Bangladesh Hindu community members participate in a protest and block the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on August 10. (PTI)

In a statement made in Parliament, Indo-Canadian MP Chandra Arya said, “I am deeply concerned by violence targeting religious minorities, including Hindus, Buddhists and Christians in Bangladesh. Every time there is instability in Bangladesh, religious minorities, particularly Hindus, face the brunt.”

He added the share of religious minorities in the population of Bangladesh had significantly decreased since it achieved its Independence in 1971, declining from 23.1 per cent, including about 20 per cent Hindus, to the current approximately 9.6 per cent, including about 8.5 per cent Hindus.

He pointed out that Canadian Hindus who have families in Bangladesh are concerned about their security and safety, their temples and properties.

He said they will be holding a rally on Parliament Hill next Monday, to highlight the current situation there. They will be joined by Canadian Buddhists and Christians with families in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh-origin Hindu community members have held several protests in Canada after the fall of the Government led by Sheikh Hasina and the installation of an interim regime headed by Mohammad Yunus.

The advocacy group Bangladeshi Canadian Hindus has called on Ottawa to publicly denounce the violence against minorities while expediting granting of refugee status to those fleeing religious persecution in Bangladesh.

Following the change of dispensation in Dhaka, Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly said that Ottawa “supports a peaceful way forward in the resolution of the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh” and welcomed the inauguration of the interim Government.

“During this period of transition, Canada looks forward to engaging with the interim government in supporting a process that is inclusive with broad political participation by all sectors of society, including religious minorities, youth, women and other minorities,” she added.