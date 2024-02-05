Canada to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers in West Bank for inciting violence

Canada has announced its intention to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers who are involved in inciting violence in the West Bank, said Foreign Minister Melanie Joly. She also stated that new sanctions will be introduced targeting leaders of the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly (AFP)

This decision follows similar actions taken by the United States last week when they imposed sanctions on four Israeli individuals accused of participating in violence in the occupied territory.

Speaking with the Canadian Broadcasting Corp on Sunday, Joly said that some of the Israeli settlers “will be sanctioned” and that Canadian authorities will also “bring new sanctions on Hamas leaders”.

Speaking from Ukraine, Joly said, “We're working actively on it.”

She added, “I'm making sure that while I'm in Ukraine, the work is being done in Ottawa and I look forward to making an announcement soon.”

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, “We are looking into how to make sure that those responsible for extremist violence or extreme settler violence in the West Bank are held to account for it…Violence in the West Bank is absolutely unacceptable and puts at risk peace, stability in the region and the path towards the two state solution that is absolutely essential.”

Since the 1967 Middle East war, Israel has held control over the West Bank of the Jordan River, a territory that Palestinians seek as the foundation of their independent state. Israel has constructed Jewish settlements in the West Bank, a move regarded as illegal by most countries. However, Israel disputes this characterization, asserting historical and biblical connections to the land.

The 18 months leading up to Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel witnessed heightened unrest in the West Bank, with tensions escalating further after Israeli forces initiated a retaliatory offensive on Gaza.

A joint statement from Britain, the European Union, and over a dozen partner nations, including Australia and Canada, has urged Israel to promptly and decisively address the issue of settler violence in the West Bank.

Biden said in an executive order on Thursday, “The situation in the West Bank -- in particular high levels of extremist settler violence, forced displacement of people and villages, and property destruction -- has reached intolerable levels and constitutes a serious threat to the peace, security and stability.”