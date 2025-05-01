Canada: Smaller parties signal support to Mark Carney-led minority govt

Toronto: While the ruling Liberal Party fell tantalisingly short of the majority mark in the elections on Monday, there does not appear to be any imminent threat to its stability in the near term as smaller opposition parties have signalled they will cooperate with the Government of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives at the Office of the Prime Minister and Privy Council the morning after the Liberal Party of Canada won the federal elections in Ottawa, on Tuesday. (AFP)

The Liberals have 169 seats, three short of the majority mark of 172. According to Canadian media reports, Carney is expected to announce the formation of the Cabinet by the middle of May, and the new House of Commons could have its first session soon after.

However, it is unlikely to face the threat of a vote of confidence. The Bloc Quebecois, which emerged as the third largest party with 22 seats, has made it clear it does not want the minority government to fall in the near future. “I do not see any other scenario than collaboration for at least a year,” its leader Yves-François Blanchet said in Montreal on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Green Party co-leader Elizabeth May, who is also its only MP now, also suggested she would be willing to accept a position in Carney’s Cabinet if that was offered. Responding to a question in that regard from the outlet CTV News, she said, “Sure, but it’s pretty hypothetical.” She also expressed interest in the seeking to become Speaker of the House.

The New Democratic Party (NDP) which has been reduced to just seven seats is unlikely to desire an election within the next couple of years. It’s going through turmoil as party leader Jagmeet Singh announced early on Tuesday his intent to resign the post when an interim leader was chosen. Singh led the NDP to the electoral debacle, bringing its tally down from 25 in 2021, and came third in the race from his own riding of Burnaby Central.

The principal opposition Conservatives are also unsettled as their leader Pierre Poilievre lost from his constituency of Carleton in Ontario. While there doesn’t appear any immediate move for a leadership review, given he led the party to a historically-high vote share of over 41%, his lack of a seat in the House will prove challenge. A new MP from a safe seat will have to vacate it for his return to the House, but scheduling of any by-election will be at the discretion of the Prime Minister.