Home / World News / Carbon neutrality goals are useless if…: What UN chief said

Carbon neutrality goals are useless if…: What UN chief said

world news
Published on Oct 27, 2022 05:51 PM IST

Climate Change: "Commitments to net zero are worth zero without the plans, policies and actions to back it up," Guterres said.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks.(AFP)
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks.(AFP)
AFP |

Carbon neutrality goals are useless if not backed by action, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday, stressing that the world cannot "afford any more greenwashing."

Read more: Authorities in Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia order phone checks on residents

"Commitments to net zero are worth zero without the plans, policies and actions to back it up," Guterres said in a video message marking the release of an annual assessment by the UN-Environment Programme on progress towards commitments made by signatories of the 2015 Paris climate deal.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
climate change un chief antonio guterres
climate change un chief antonio guterres

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out