Search
Fri, Aug 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

China accuses US of cyberattacks using Microsoft's email server flaws

Bloomberg |
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 12:44 pm IST

Last month, Microsoft said Chinese state-backed hacking groups had exploited vulnerabilities in its SharePoint file sharing software.

China accused the US of exploiting a flaw in Microsoft Corp.’s email servers to steal military data and launch cyberattacks on its defense sector.

The Cyber Security Association of China said that US actors had been linked to two major cyberattacks on Chinese military companies without naming them.(Reuters/Representational Image)
The Cyber Security Association of China said that US actors had been linked to two major cyberattacks on Chinese military companies without naming them.(Reuters/Representational Image)

The Cyber Security Association of China said in a statement Friday that US actors had been linked to two major cyberattacks on Chinese military companies without naming them. They exploited flaws in Microsoft Exchange to control the servers of a key company in the defense sector for nearly a year, it added. The association is a little-known entity backed by the powerful Cyberspace Administration of China.

The Redmond, Washington-based company has repeatedly blamed China for major cyberattacks involving Microsoft Exchange. In 2021, an alleged Chinese operation compromised tens of thousands of Microsoft Exchange servers. In 2023, another alleged Chinese attack on Microsoft Exchange compromised senior US officials’ email accounts. A US government review later accused Microsoft of a “cascade of security failures” over the 2023 incident.

Also read: Microsoft's annual cloud revenue exceeds expectations, hits $75 amid AI focus

Last month, Microsoft said Chinese state-backed hacking groups had exploited vulnerabilities in its SharePoint file sharing software.

Hackers breached about 400 government agencies, corporations and other groups around the world, although the number could be a lot higher, according to Eye Security, the cybersecurity company that identified an early wave of attacks last month.

Most of the victims are in the US, followed by Mauritius, Jordan, South Africa and the Netherlands, it added. Microsoft warned last month that hackers were actively targeting customers who manage SharePoint on their own networks, as opposed to being hosted and managed on the cloud.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Tsunami Warning Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Tsunami Warning Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / China accuses US of cyberattacks using Microsoft's email server flaws
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On