China asks Australia to abandon its interference in Hong Kong's affairs
China has condemned Australia for granting protection visas to Hong Kong passport holders in December and asked Canberra to abandon its interference in Hong Kong's affairs.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on Monday said China's position on Hong Kong-related issues is consistent and clear. "Hong Kong affairs fall entirely within China's internal affairs. No foreign country has the right to interfere," Chinese state media Global Times quoted Wang as saying.
"China urges Australia to stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs in any way, to avoid further damage to China-Australia relations," Wang said.
Also Read | Explainer: What is love? Beijing desires unconditional loyalty from Hong Kong
A report from Australia's Department of Home Affairs on the processing of Subclass 866 onshore protection visas indicated that fewer than five Hong Kong passport holders had their applications approved in December.
The allocation marked the first time that such visas were granted to passport holders from the region since at least 2010, Australian media outlet SBS reported on Monday.
Sino-Australian relations have been in a downward spiral since April last year, when Canberra infuriated Beijing by proposing an independent international inquiry into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Also Read | Xinjiang's birth rate drops sharply as focus grows on Uyghur genocide
Canberra has been locked in an ongoing trade war with Beijing for several months, which has seen China slap sanctions on various Australian products.
Beijing has slapped several restrictions amounting to billions of dollars of Australian exports, including beef, barley and wine, citing dumping and other trade violations that analysts widely view as pretexts to inflict economic retaliation.
China has unofficially banned Australian imports of coal, sugar, barley, lobsters, wine, copper and log timber since the start of November. It has also imposed anti-dumping duties on barley earlier this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump, Melania vaccinated against Covid-19 before leaving White House
- Joe Biden, who took over as president on January 20, was vaccinated publicly against the coronavirus on December 21 but the Trumps' vaccinations had not been revealed previously.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Khashoggi murder: US calls tougher Saudi stance a recalibration, not a rupture
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texas top utility regulator quits in fallout over blackouts
- Texas was hit with historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures in an icy blast that cut across the Deep South for days starting Feb.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan may witness 3rd wave of Covid-19 amid dull vaccination drive: Experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden tries to reset relationship with Mexican president amid migration issue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China asks Australia to abandon its interference in Hong Kong's affairs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
15-year-old boy shot, killed at Arkansas junior high school
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US presses Saudis over Khashoggi's killing amid calls to punish prince
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coronavirus infections rise for first time in 7 weeks, says WHO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy PM Draghi fires Covid-19 commissioner, with vaccination drive in spotlight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
329 candidates nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize by Feb 1 deadline
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China sets aim to vaccinate 40% of population by June
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stocks climb more than 2% as investors get back to buying
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese hackers target SII, Bharat Biotech, says security firm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police investigate possible role of foreigners in Barcelona protests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox