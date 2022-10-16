China Communist party meet updates: Xi Jinping on China's ‘strategic resolve’

At the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party congress in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping that the country had achieved comprehensive control over Hong Kong, turning it from chaos to governance. China has also waged a major struggle against Taiwan separatism and is determined and able to oppose territorial integrity, Xi Jinping added.

Xi Jinping and party's other leaders are likely to be unveiled the day after the Congress closes and the delegates will also pick members of the party's roughly 200-member central committee, which in turn selects the 25-person Politburo and its all-powerful Standing Committee.

