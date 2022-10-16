Home / World News / China Communist party meet updates: Xi Jinping on China's ‘strategic resolve’
Live

China Communist party meet updates: Xi Jinping on China's ‘strategic resolve’

world news
Updated on Oct 16, 2022 10:56 AM IST

China Communist party meet LIVE updates: China waged a major struggle against Taiwan separatism and is determined and able to oppose territorial integrity, Xi Jinping said.

China Communist party meet LIVE updates: Delegates applaud as Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China's ruling Communist Part.
China Communist party meet LIVE updates: Delegates applaud as Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China's ruling Communist Part.(AP)
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

At the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party congress in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping that the country had achieved comprehensive control over Hong Kong, turning it from chaos to governance. China has also waged a major struggle against Taiwan separatism and is determined and able to oppose territorial integrity, Xi Jinping added.

Xi Jinping and party's other leaders are likely to be unveiled the day after the Congress closes and the delegates will also pick members of the party's roughly 200-member central committee, which in turn selects the 25-person Politburo and its all-powerful Standing Committee.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 16, 2022 10:56 AM IST

    Chink in Xi Jinping's armour: Economy ‘trouble’ and China's plan

    Development remains China’s top priority, Xi Jinping said on Sunday during a speech at the opening session of the 20th Chinese Communist party's congress adding that reforms will be made in the direction of a socialist market economy. Read more

  • Oct 16, 2022 10:37 AM IST

    China Communist party meet LIVE updates: Firmer sense of purpose, fortitude and self-belief needed, Xi Jinping says

    “Our future is bright, but we still have a long way to go,” Xi Jinping said to the more than 2,000 delegates attending the opening session. 

    “We must foster a firmer sense of purpose, fortitude and self-belief in the whole party and the Chinese people so that we cannot be swayed by fallacies, deterred by intimidation or cowed by pressure,” he added.

  • Oct 16, 2022 10:33 AM IST

    China Communist party meet LIVE updates: Scenes from the hall

    China's President Xi Jinping speaks during the opening session of the 20th Chinese Communist Party's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 16, 2022. (Photo by Noel CELIS / AFP) (AFP)
    China's President Xi Jinping speaks during the opening session of the 20th Chinese Communist Party's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 16, 2022. (Photo by Noel CELIS / AFP) (AFP)
  • Oct 16, 2022 10:28 AM IST

    China Communist party meet LIVE updates: Xi Jinping on China's foreign policy

    China's President Xi Jinping said, “Confronted with drastic changes in the international landscape, we have maintained firm strategic resolve and shown a fighting spirit. Throughout these endeavors, we have safeguarded China's dignity and core interests and kept ourselves well-positioned for pursuing development and ensuring security.”

  • Oct 16, 2022 10:21 AM IST

    China Communist party meet LIVE updates: Xi Jinping on China's poverty success

    Xi Jinping counts alleviating poverty as one of three “major events” of the past decade along with the party’s centenary and socialism with Chinese characteristics entering a “new era”. 

  • Oct 16, 2022 09:55 AM IST

    China Communist party meet LIVE updates: Xi Jinping hails ‘one country, two systems’

    “One country, two systems” has proven to be the best institutional mechanism for Hong Kong and Macau, Xi Jinping said during a speech at the opening session of the 20th Chinese Communist party's congress asserting that the regions will enjoy high autonomy and be administered by patriots. Read more

  • Oct 16, 2022 09:45 AM IST

    China Communist party meet LIVE updates: What Xi Jinping said on party governance

    “The entire party must remember that strictly governing the party is always the path and self-revolution is always the path. We must never be complacent,” Xi said.

    Xi Jinping said the party should continue to improve, “cleanse” itself and be the core leader of China’s modernisation efforts.

    “Corruption is the biggest tumour that damages the party’s vitality and fighting power,” he said.

  • Oct 16, 2022 09:40 AM IST

    China Communist party meet LIVE updates: China will 'never commit to abandoning the use of force' on Taiwan, Xi Jinping says

    China President Xi Jinping on Sunday vowed China would "never commit to abandoning the use of force" when it comes to the issue of Taiwan.

  • Oct 16, 2022 09:34 AM IST

    China Communist party meet LIVE updates: Xi Jinping says China opposes 'Cold War mentality' in global politics

    Chinese President Xi Jinping said Beijing opposed a "Cold War mentality" in international diplomacy, though made no mention of frayed relations with the United States.

    "China... resolutely opposes all forms of hegemony and power politics, opposes the Cold War mentality, opposes interfering in other countries' domestic politics, opposes double standards," Xi told Communist Party delegates at the Great Hall of the People, claiming Beijing "will never seek hegemony and will never engage in expansion".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china

Chink in Xi Jinping's armour: Economy ‘trouble’ and China's plan

world news
Published on Oct 16, 2022 10:26 AM IST

Xi Jinping at China Community party meeting: The remarks come following a tough year for China's economy owing to its strict ‘zero Covid’ policies that have hit production and supply chains.

Xi Jinping: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China's ruling Communist Party.(AP)
Xi Jinping: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China's ruling Communist Party.(AP)

What Xi Jinping said on China's military and national security at crucial meet

world news
Published on Oct 16, 2022 10:05 AM IST

Xi Jinping at China's Communist party meeting: Declaring that China’s global power had increased, Xi Jinping warned of “dangerous storms” ahead.

Xi Jinping: China's President Xi Jinping speaks during the opening session of the 20th Chinese Communist Party's Congress.(AFP)
Xi Jinping: China's President Xi Jinping speaks during the opening session of the 20th Chinese Communist Party's Congress.(AFP)

China's Xi Jinping hails ‘one country, two systems’ at key meet: What it means

world news
Published on Oct 16, 2022 09:54 AM IST

Xi Jinping: Xi Jinping pledged to resolve economic and social problems in the special administrative regions.

Xi Jinping: China's President Xi Jinping applauds during the opening session of the 20th Chinese Communist Party's Congress.(AFP)
Xi Jinping: China's President Xi Jinping applauds during the opening session of the 20th Chinese Communist Party's Congress.(AFP)

China Communist party meet updates: Xi Jinping on China's ‘strategic resolve’

world news
Updated on Oct 16, 2022 10:56 AM IST

China Communist party meet LIVE updates: China waged a major struggle against Taiwan separatism and is determined and able to oppose territorial integrity, Xi Jinping said.

China Communist party meet LIVE updates: Delegates applaud as Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China's ruling Communist Part.(AP)
China Communist party meet LIVE updates: Delegates applaud as Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China's ruling Communist Part.(AP)

Hong Kong, Taiwan and zero Covid policy: What Xi Jinping said at key party meet

world news
Updated on Oct 16, 2022 09:38 AM IST

Xi Jinping At Communist Party Meet: Focussing on China's place in the world, Xi Jinping underscored “rapid changes in the international situation”.

Xi Jinping At Communist Party Meet: China's President Xi Jinping speaks during the opening session of the 20th Chinese Communist Party's Congress.(AFP)
Xi Jinping At Communist Party Meet: China's President Xi Jinping speaks during the opening session of the 20th Chinese Communist Party's Congress.(AFP)

'Let no one have any doubt...': Pak PM on Biden's 'most dangerous nation' remark

world news
Updated on Oct 16, 2022 09:24 AM IST

This is not the first time that the Pakistan-US ties have hit a rough patch.

Shehbaz Sharif responded to Biden's comment in a tweet.&nbsp;
Shehbaz Sharif responded to Biden's comment in a tweet. 

Xi Jinping at party meet: ‘China put people first in Covid-19 pandemic’

world news
Published on Oct 16, 2022 08:25 AM IST

China on Sunday opens a twice-a-decade party conference at which leader Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term that breaks with recent precedent and establishes himself as arguably the most powerful Chinese politician since Mao Zedong.

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China's ruling Communist Party at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, October 16.(AP)
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China's ruling Communist Party at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, October 16.(AP)

China's Xi hails Hong Kong transition out of 'chaos', slams Taiwan 'separatism'

world news
Updated on Oct 16, 2022 09:04 AM IST

Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed a "major struggle against separatism and interference" in the self-ruled island of Taiwan.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China's ruling Communist Party held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.&nbsp;(AP)
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China's ruling Communist Party held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP)

Biden: British PM Liz Truss' original economic plan was a mistake

world news
Published on Oct 16, 2022 05:41 AM IST

"I wasn't the only one that thought it was a mistake." Biden told reporters during a stop at an ice cream shop in Oregon as he helped campaign for Tina Kotek, who is running for Governor or Oregon.

U.S. President Joe Biden eats ice cream during a stop at an ice cream shop in Portland, Oregon, U.S.(REUTERS)
U.S. President Joe Biden eats ice cream during a stop at an ice cream shop in Portland, Oregon, U.S.(REUTERS)

Fire, gunshots at Iran's infamous Evin jail amid Mahsa Amini protests | Video

world news
Updated on Oct 16, 2022 06:07 AM IST

Tehran's Evin prison is located in the foothills at the northern edge of the Iranian capital and has been at the centre of detention for many of the Mahsa Amini protesters in the past few weeks.

Tehran prison fire: Video of the incident circulated on various social media platforms showed flames and smoke billowing from the area.(Video grab- @AlinejadMasih)
Tehran prison fire: Video of the incident circulated on various social media platforms showed flames and smoke billowing from the area.(Video grab- @AlinejadMasih)

At least 20 dead in Colombia bus accident: police

world news
Published on Oct 16, 2022 03:29 AM IST

The bus was traveling between the port city of Tumaco, in the southwestern corner of Colombia, and Cali, 200 miles (320 kilometers) to the northeast when the incident occurred.

Rescuers secure a bus from falling down a ravine after an accident on the Pan-American Highway in Altos de Penalisa, near the city of Pasto, in the Colombian department of Narino, on October 15, 2022.&nbsp;(AFP)
Rescuers secure a bus from falling down a ravine after an accident on the Pan-American Highway in Altos de Penalisa, near the city of Pasto, in the Colombian department of Narino, on October 15, 2022. (AFP)

11 dead, 15 hurt in 'terrorist' attack on Russian military site: Report

world news
Updated on Oct 16, 2022 01:20 AM IST

The ministry said in a statement that the shooting took place in the Belgorod region in southwestern Russia that borders Ukraine.

(Representational Image)
(Representational Image)

Another day, another Elon Musk U-turn: ‘The hell with it, will fund Ukraine'

world news
Updated on Oct 16, 2022 12:28 AM IST

Elon Musk: Elon Musk said that his company will continue to pay for Starlink satellite internet in Ukraine.

Elon Musk: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.(Reuters)
Elon Musk: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.(Reuters)

180 Hindu outfits write to UK PM Truss over clashes in Leicester

world news
Updated on Oct 16, 2022 05:15 AM IST

“…Hatred towards the Hindu community is at an all-time high, to the point where there has been open violence, intimidation, and abuse levelled at Hindus through physical assaults, harassment on social media, and most recently through soft targeting in schools and the workplace,” read the letter dated October 14.

At least 180 Hindu organisations and British Indian groups have written to United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Liz Truss. (AP)
At least 180 Hindu organisations and British Indian groups have written to United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Liz Truss. (AP)

Ukraine's poverty increased tenfold due to war with Russia: World Bank

world news
Published on Oct 15, 2022 10:52 PM IST

Ukrainian officials have stressed that they need ongoing and predictable financial assistance to keep the government running, while also beginning critical repairs and reconstruction.

A local resident pulls a cart past a damaged building in the town of Bakhmut amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)
A local resident pulls a cart past a damaged building in the town of Bakhmut amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out