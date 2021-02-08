IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / China ramping up military infra in Tibet, Xinjiang for LAC operations
PLA soldiers on the highway to Nyingchi, Tibet Autonomous Region, late in 2020. (File photo)
PLA soldiers on the highway to Nyingchi, Tibet Autonomous Region, late in 2020. (File photo)
world news

China ramping up military infra in Tibet, Xinjiang for LAC operations

These new developments come on the back of China more than doubling the total number of airbases, air defence positions, and heliports near the LAC during 2017-20, as detailed in a report issued last year by Stratfor
READ FULL STORY
By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:11 PM IST

There is mounting evidence that China has sped up work to build and expand military and civilian facilities in Tibet and surrounding areas that will enhance its military posture along the Line of Actual Control amid the standoff with India in Ladakh sector.

These new developments come on the back of China more than doubling the total number of airbases, air defence positions, and heliports near the LAC during 2017-20, as detailed in a report issued last year by Stratfor, a leading security and intelligence consultancy.

There is also growing evidence of the build-up of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and civilian facilities in sectors other than Ladakh, such as along the disputed border in Bhutan and Arunachal Pradesh. In these areas, China has embarked on an extensive campaign of building villages in disputed regions with the intention of settling thousands of people in hitherto uninhabited areas.

The latest open source satellite imagery suggests China has improved connectivity between key cities and military hubs in Tibet to reduce time taken to move troops and logistics towards the frontier.

Also Read | PLA shore up weaponry at India border as Xi wants it ‘combat ready’

China has made several improvements to military facilities at Lhasa Gonggar airport, the main airport for the capital of Tibet Autonomous region, including renovating a surface-to-air missile site, a site for an air defence system, a suspected support site for the air force and new hardened shelters to protect combat jets. It has also improved the Lhasa heliport, which houses Z-20 attack helicopters.

At the same time, the Hotan airbase in Xinjiang, part of the PLA western theatre command and crucial for air operations in Ladakh sector of the LAC, has undergone a rapid upgrade in the last few months. According to satellite imagery posted by the Twitter user who uses the handle @detresfa_, the new “infrastructure upgrades [are] aimed directly at boosting military capabilities of the site”.

The upgrades include new runways and ammunition storage and auxiliary support facilities that would help increase sorties rates, reduce congestion in case more aircraft are assigned to the airbase and quicker turnaround times for aircraft operating from the airbase during a potential conflict.

The Hotan airbase has J-11 and J-20 combat jets, electronic warfare aircraft, airborne early warning and control aircraft and drones. The latest imagery suggests five new munitions bunkers are being built at the airbase.

In March last year, China began laying tracks for the 825-km railway line linking Hotan and Ruaqiang, which is expected to link up with the Golmud-Korla railway line and the Qinghai–Tibet railway line, and enhance mobility between key military bases.

Also Read | PLA holds Tibet drill to smoothen joint ops amid border friction with India

“Given the current military tensions with India, the rail connectivity would smoothen logistics for the Chinese army across the Tibetan Plateau and Xinjiang desert. This would allow for rapid deployments along with heavier equipment moving to the frontline much faster,” @detresfa_ said in a tweet.

While Chinese authorities have pointed to the socio-economic benefits of such railway projects, experts believe they have a strong military dimension too.

At the same time, China has ramped up upgrades of military infrastructure at places such as Golmud, the third largest city on the Tibetan Plateau. Over the past few months, Golmud has served as a key staging post for Chinese troops and heavy equipment being moved towards the LAC, thanks to its large railway terminal and airbase. The latest imagery shows Chinese authorities are now building a large heliport at Golmud, with more than 60 hangars.

According to last year’s Stratfor report, China built 13 new military positions, including airbases and air defence units, near the LAC after the 2017 standoff at Doklam. Work on four heliports began after the current tensions in Ladakh emerged in the open in May 2020.

China has also created a surface-to-air missile site on the banks of Mansarovar Lake in Tibet, and developed two new air defence positions that cover sensitive stretches of the disputed border in Doklam and Sikkim sectors. It is also working on what appears to be a major military logistics hub at Xigatse in Tibet.

Strategic affairs expert Brahma Chellaney said the Chinese upgrades of military and dual-use infrastructure had begun around the time of the Doklam standoff of 2017 and picked up steam last year.

“In the talks held so far, China has been taking India round and round about the bush. Its intention is to buy time and consolidate its hold on the land it has encroached upon, and bring India under increased military pressure,” he said.

China’s tactics had led external affairs minister S Jaishankar to say that the bilateral relationship is very disturbed and there was no clarity of where things are headed, Chellaney pointed out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.(Reuters file photo)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.(Reuters file photo)
world news

EU tells Hungary to reform procurement laws, cites systemic fraud

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:50 PM IST
There was no immediate response from the Hungarian government to an emailed request for comment on the document.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this Aug. 12, 2020, photo, Cheng Lei, a Chinese-born Australian journalist for CGTN, the English-language channel of China Central Television, attends a public event in Beijing. (AP file)
In this Aug. 12, 2020, photo, Cheng Lei, a Chinese-born Australian journalist for CGTN, the English-language channel of China Central Television, attends a public event in Beijing. (AP file)
world news

China charges Aus journo with spying, 6 months after her detention

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod JanardhananSutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:16 PM IST
A presenter for China’s only official English news channel, CGTN, Chinese-born Cheng Lei was taken away by authorities on August 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The unrelenting pressure on the world’s vaccine supplies might only lift when more shots prove successful, said Krishna Udayakumar, director of the Duke Global Health Institute.(AFP)
The unrelenting pressure on the world’s vaccine supplies might only lift when more shots prove successful, said Krishna Udayakumar, director of the Duke Global Health Institute.(AFP)
world news

South Africa plans to accelerate supply of J&J, Pfizer shots

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:08 PM IST
The South African arm of the trial found that the shot from Astra and the University of Oxford had only 22% efficacy against mild and moderate illness, according to lead researcher Shabir Madhi on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the researchers, people who were treated with the drug cleared the virus quickly.(AP)
According to the researchers, people who were treated with the drug cleared the virus quickly.(AP)
world news

Experimental drug can speed up Covid-19 recovery: Study

PTI, Toronto
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:00 PM IST
The scientists said interferon-lambda is a protein produced by the body in response to viral infections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This file photo taken on March 24, 2020 shows a woman in a face mask walking past a display showing the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games logo in Tokyo.(AFP)
This file photo taken on March 24, 2020 shows a woman in a face mask walking past a display showing the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games logo in Tokyo.(AFP)
world news

Biden says decision on conducting Olympic Games 2020 should be science-driven

Reuters, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:08 PM IST
Biden, speaking on a Westwood One Sports radio programme broadcast on Sunday during halftime of the Super Bowl, said he hoped the Games would take place, mainly for the sake of the athletes who have trained so hard for them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police stand guard by their vehicles as protesters rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.(REUTERS)
Police stand guard by their vehicles as protesters rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.(REUTERS)
world news

Myanmar coup: State-run MRTV says 'action' will be taken unlawful protesters

AFP, Naypyitaw
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:38 PM IST
  • The protesters hit the streets of Yangon and other cities demanding the release of Suu Kyi and a recognition of the general election results.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters have been demanding the restoration of democracy.(AP Photo)
Protesters have been demanding the restoration of democracy.(AP Photo)
world news

'Red shirts, 3-fingered salutes': All you need to know about mass protest

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:32 PM IST
Group of saffron-clad monks with workers and students also marched in the protest rally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(FILES) This undated file image of a frame grab taken from handout video by Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) / Australia Global Alumni on September 1, 2020 shows Australian journalist Cheng Lei at an unknown location. - Cheng Lei, an Australian news anchor for Chinese state television, has been formally arrested and accused of "illegally supplying state secrets overseas", Canberra said on February 8, 2021, six months after she was detained in China without explanation. (Photo by Handout / Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) / Australia Global Alumni / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) / Australia Global Alumni" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NO ARCHIVES(AFP)
(FILES) This undated file image of a frame grab taken from handout video by Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) / Australia Global Alumni on September 1, 2020 shows Australian journalist Cheng Lei at an unknown location. - Cheng Lei, an Australian news anchor for Chinese state television, has been formally arrested and accused of "illegally supplying state secrets overseas", Canberra said on February 8, 2021, six months after she was detained in China without explanation. (Photo by Handout / Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) / Australia Global Alumni / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) / Australia Global Alumni" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NO ARCHIVES(AFP)
world news

China arrests Australian TV anchor on National Security charge

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:21 PM IST
  • Cheng Lei's detention also coincided with a specific dispute between Australia and China over efforts by each other’s spy agencies to question foreign journalists. China had said in September that Cheng was “suspected of carrying out criminal activities endangering China’s national security,”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This picture taken on February 7, 2021, shows a vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine.
This picture taken on February 7, 2021, shows a vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine.
world news

UK says AstraZeneca vaccine prevents Covid-19 death as South Africa halts shots

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:32 PM IST
South Africa announced it will put on hold use of the vaccine in its vaccination programme after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild-to-moderate infection caused by the country's dominant coronavirus variant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, wearing a face mask, stands inside the court room as his corruption trial opens at the Jerusalem District Court.(Reuters)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, wearing a face mask, stands inside the court room as his corruption trial opens at the Jerusalem District Court.(Reuters)
world news

Israel PM Netanyahu pleads not guilty to corruption charges as trial resumes

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:20 PM IST
Netanyahu was indicted in 2019 in long-running cases involving gifts from millionaire friends and for allegedly seeking regulatory favours for media tycoons in return for favourable coverage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Relatives weep as they pray during the burial of Fadly Satrianto, a victim of the crash of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia. (AP)
Relatives weep as they pray during the burial of Fadly Satrianto, a victim of the crash of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia. (AP)
world news

Preliminary report into Sriwijaya Air crash expected on February 10

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:32 PM IST
The 26-year-old Boeing Co 737-500 jet crashed into the Java Sea shortly after take-off from Jakarta on Jan. 9, killing all 62 people on board.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This photo taken on January 4 shows Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers taking part in military training at Pamir Mountains in Kashgar, northwestern China's Xinjiang region. (AFP file)
This photo taken on January 4 shows Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers taking part in military training at Pamir Mountains in Kashgar, northwestern China's Xinjiang region. (AFP file)
world news

PLA shore up weaponry at India border as Xi wants it ‘combat ready’

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:51 PM IST
State media reports and local experts interpreted Xi’s recent statement as a message to troops stationed along the tense border with India as well as along the maritime zone along the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea
READ FULL STORY
Close
The report suggested that the UK variant was imported into the United States multiple times in November 2020.(AFP)
The report suggested that the UK variant was imported into the United States multiple times in November 2020.(AFP)
world news

Study finds UK Covid-19 variant may become dominant in US by March 2021

ANI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:21 PM IST
"B117 will likely become the dominant variant in many US states by March 2021, leading to further surges of Covid-19 in the country, unless urgent mitigation efforts are immediately implemented," the study read.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australian diplomats had planned to get Turnell out of the country and he had been waiting for a car to take him to the Yangon airport.(Reuters)
Australian diplomats had planned to get Turnell out of the country and he had been waiting for a car to take him to the Yangon airport.(Reuters)
world news

Australia demands Myanmar release detained Australian

AP, Canberra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:13 PM IST
Economic policy adviser Sean Turnell had told friends via social media that he was detained but he has been out of contact in recent days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chickens are seen at a farm in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Reuters)
Chickens are seen at a farm in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Reuters)
world news

Vietnam culls 100,000 poultry as bird flu outbreaks spread

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:11 PM IST
The country has reported outbreaks of the highly pathogenic H5N1 and H5N6 bird flu strains in 14 provinces, the government said in a statement on its website.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP