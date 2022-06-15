China says it may have detected signals from alien civilizations: Report
China said its giant Sky Eye telescope may have picked up signs of life beyond Earth, according to a report by the state-backed Science and Technology Daily, which then appeared to have deleted the report and posts about the discovery.
The narrow-band electromagnetic signals detected by Sky Eye -- the world’s largest radio telescope -- differ from previous ones captured and the team is further investigating them, the report said, citing Zhang Tonjie, chief scientist of an extraterrestrial civilization search team co-founded by Beijing Normal University, the National Astronomical Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the University of California, Berkeley.
The suspicious signals could, however, also be some kind of radio interference and requires further investigation, Zhang added.
It isn’t clear why the report was apparently removed from the website of the Science and Technology Daily, the official newspaper of China’s science and technology ministry, though the news had already started trending on social network Weibo and was picked up by other media outlets, including state-run ones.
In September 2020, Sky Eye, which is located in China’s southwestern Guizhou province and has a diameter of 500 meters (1,640 feet), officially launched a search for extraterrestrial life. The team detected two sets of suspicious signals in 2020 while processing data collected in 2019, and found another suspicious signal in 2022 from observation data of exoplanet targets, Zhang said, according to the report.
China’s Sky Eye is extremely sensitive in the low-frequency radio band and plays a critical role in the search for alien civilizations, Zhang is reported to have said.
Calls by Bloomberg News to Science and Technology Daily weren’t answered.
Normal human brain temperature varies much more than previously thought: Study
Previously, human brain temperature studies have relied upon data capture from brain-injured patients in intensive care, where direct brain monitoring is often needed. More recently, a brain scanning technique, called magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS), has enabled researchers to measure brain temperature non-invasively in healthy people.
Watch: 160 runs in 16 overs of a Test, Bairstow, Stokes rewrite record books
England vs New Zealand: It was a challenging target but England reached it in just 50 overs after Bairstow and skipper Ben Stokes (75 not out from 70 balls) made hay in front of a packed crowd. The match set the record for the most boundaries in a Test match with 250 in total, including 24 sixes.
The corporate life is affecting your health? It’s time for selfcare
“Working non-stop and late hours has seriously messed up your health? You’re not alone. Waking up at 7am and coming home at 9pm from work, only to feel physically and emotionally exhausted at home with family is common today. Common, not healthy,” read an excerpt of Anjali’s post.
How to limit screen time for your kids? Psychologist shares tips
“Before exposing kids to new technology like social media and virtual reality, it’s important to focus on building a foundation of open communication, digital safety and healthy screen habits. And the earlier we start teaching these things, the better,” Dr Jazmine McCoy addressed the issue of screen time in kids and shared a few tips on what can be done.
'Winning couple of matches not enough. I don't deserve to be in Indian team'
RR head coach Kumar Sangakkara and captain Sanju Samson have shown immense faith in the talent that Parag possess but the Assam cricketer hasn't managed to set the stage on fire yet. And he knows that. Parag said he doesn't "deserve" to be on the Indian team probables' list as he hasn't been able to win matches for his side consistently enough.
