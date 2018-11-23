China to build its first undersea tunnel for high-speed trains

China will build its first undersea tunnel for high-speed trains, connecting two cities in eastern province of Zhejiang which will substantially cut the travel time from 90 to 30 minutes, according to a media report. The project with 70.92 km in total length, with an undersea tunnel section of 16.2 km, will connect the city of Ningbo with the island city of Zhoushan in east Zhejiang, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The trains are designed to run at 250 km per hour, cutting the trip between the two cities from 1.5 hours to less than 30 minutes.

China’s high-speed rail has reached 25,000 kms in length, accounting for more than 60 per cent of the world’s total. Zhejiang was among the earliest provinces in the country to build high-speed rail.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 14:44 IST