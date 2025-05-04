China's hidden military hub, 10x of Pentagon, likely world's largest war center

China is reportedly building a massive military hub, possibly the world's largest, as its relationship with the US and President Donald Trump has turned sour. Dubbed the ‘Beijing Military City’, the base could surpass the size of the Pentagon by 10 times, an expert told The Financial Times. The US defense complex in Arlington spreads across 583 acres. China is reportedly building world's largest military hub(Unsplash)

The report cites satellite images to add that the Chinese military hub is located just 20 miles southwest of Beijing. While there is no visible military presence around the complex as of now, American officials believe it could serve as a wartime command center and nuclear bunker.

Chinese officials are yet to confirm the military hub's existence.

The Financial Times first reported the secret complex's construction in January. The publication shared satellite images of the site. The Business Insider adds that back in 2022, the site was built in an area north of the Chongqing Reservoir that appeared to be residential. However, in 2023 and 2024, imagery showed a large area cleared up and preparation for a military complex.

The deputy director of Media Relations and Data Design at the American Enterprise Institute, Brady Africk, also posted a time-lapse of the site's construction on social media.

A former senior US intelligence officer told the Financial Times that the new center could replace China's existing military headquarters. "The size, scale, and partially buried characteristics of the new facility suggest it will replace the Western Hills complex as the primary wartime command facility," the official said.

Renny Babiarz, a former imagery analyst at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, told the media outlet that the complex had ‘all the hallmarks of a sensitive military facility’.

“Nearly 10 times bigger than the Pentagon, it's fitting for Xi Jinping's ambitions to surpass the US. This fortress only serves one purpose, which is to act as a doomsday bunker for China's increasingly sophisticated and capable military,” he said.