‘Coming from Twitter? Sign up’: Tumblr openly trolls Elon Musk's microblogging platform

Tumblr seemingly trolled Twitter with a message saying“Coming from Twitter? Sign up”. The message appears on Tumblr’s ‘sign up or log in’ page. Tumblr seemingly trolled Twitter with a message saying “Coming from Twitter? Sign up” (Tumblr, AP)

This comes after Elon Musk announced that unverified Twitter users will have a daily limit of viewing tweets. “To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits: - Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day - Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day - New unverified accounts to 300/day,” Elon tweeted.

He later tweeted, “Rate limits increasing soon to 8000 for verified, 800 for unverified & 400 for new unverified”.

Explaining the reason for his move, Elon later wrote, “The reason I set a “View Limit” is because we are all Twitter addicts and need to go outside. I’m doing a good deed for the world here. Also, that’s another view you just used.”

‘Be an important person on the internet!’ – when Tumblr mocked Twitter in 2022

Tumblr made a comeback into cultural relevance notably after Elon’s Twitter takeover. In 2022, the website openly mocked Twitter over the then-ongoing saga related toBlue subscriptions, "Official" labels, as well as the ability to buy a blue check mark for $8. Seemingly trolling Twitter, Tumblr introduced the ‘Important Blue Internet Checkmarks’ for only a one-time fee of $7.99. Back then, the item was sold on its web store. A person purchasing the feature received not one but two blue check marks for the price of just one.

"That's cheaper than some other places," the staff post read. "Why, you ask? Why not? Nothing matters! ¯\_(ツ)_/¯." The URL for the post was “hi-were-introducing-completely-useless-blue.” The link posted to buy the check marks would redirect users to a Tumblr Mart pop-up saying, “Be an important person on the internet!” – another jibe at Twitter.