Conor McGregor launches presidential bid in Ireland: 'Nominate me and I will...'

Irish martial artists Conor McGregor on Thursday formally declared that he will be running for presidency in the elections later this year. Conor McGregor(Video screengrab)

While announcing his presidential bid, McGregor launched criticism against the present government in the country, saying that it had cost the citizens their “peace of mind, security, and hope for the future”.

“Our hope for the future and the general well-being of Irish citizens nationwide has decerased dramatically,” McGregor said.

He further accused the government of refusing to abide by the proclamation wherein “all children have to be cherished”, saying “homelessness of Irish children” had risen to “levels unprecedented”.