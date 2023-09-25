News / World News / China’s ‘batwoman’ scientist warns another Covid outbreak ‘highly likely’

China’s ‘batwoman’ scientist warns another Covid outbreak ‘highly likely’

ByMallika Soni
Sep 25, 2023 10:42 PM IST

In the study, Shi Zhengli’s team from the Wuhan Institute of Virology evaluated the risk of 40 coronavirus species.

Shi Zhengli- one of China’s best-known virologists- also known as “batwoman”, warned that it is “highly likely” another coronavirus will appear in futurein a recent paper written with colleagues. The world must be prepared for another disease like Covid-19 because “if a coronavirus caused diseases to emerge before, there is a high chance it will cause future outbreaks”, she said.

Shi Zhengli and her colleagues identified important hosts of the pathogen. (Representational)
Shi Zhengli and her colleagues identified important hosts of the pathogen. (Representational)

In the study, Shi Zhengli’s team from the Wuhan Institute of Virology evaluated the risk of 40 coronavirus species and rated half of them as “highly risky”, South China Post reported. Of these, six are already known to have caused diseases that infected humans. There is evidence that another three caused disease or infected other animal species.

“It is almost certain that there will be future disease emergence and it is highly likely a [coronavirus] disease again,” the study, which is based on an analysis of viral traits, including population, genetic diversity, host species and any previous history of zoonosis, warned.

Read more: Pakistan probes Roche cancer drug distributors after patients go blind: Report

“Sometimes in private conversations, when talking with other public health scholars, we have noticed that intentionally or unintentionally, Chinese authorities are downplaying Covid-19, and some cities have stopped releasing infection data,” a scientist from China's Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said as per the report.

Shi Zhengli and her colleagues identified important hosts of the pathogen, which include natural hosts such as bats and rodents. They also identified possible intermediate hosts like camels, civets, pigs or pangolin.

“Such studies are not regarded as groundbreaking or technically challenging and thus less valued in the field, but they are important,” the scientist said, adding, “Just like we need a mushroom textbook to avoid eating noxious mushrooms, it’s necessary to establish such tools for pathogens.”

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out