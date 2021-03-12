Covid-19 claimed more US lives than World Wars, Vietnam War and 9/11 combined: Joe Biden

United States President Joe Biden on Thursday paid his tribute to those who lost their lives in the Covid-19 pandemic and said that the nation witnessed a collective sacrifice. He stated that the US will overcome one of the "toughest and darkest periods" by beating the virus.

Over 29 million Americans have been infected by the virus and more than 500,000 people have died of Covid-19 in the US.

Biden was addressing the nation on the anniversary of Covid-19 in the US.

"A year ago, we were hit with a virus that was met with silence and spread unchecked... denials for days, weeks then months which led to more deaths, more stress and loneliness," Biden said in his address to the nation.

"While it was different for everyone, we all lost something... a collective sacrifice," Biden said.

The US President underlined the national spirit and said, "Finding light in the darkness is a very American thing to do, in fact, it may be the most American thing we do, and that's what we have done."

Biden said he carries a card in his pocket with the Covid-19 fatality toll of American.

"I know it's been hard, I truly know... I carry a card in my pocket with a number of Americans who have died due to Covid-19 till date... As of now, total deaths in America - 527,726 - that's more deaths than World War I, World War II, Vietnam War and 9/11 combined," Biden said.

The President has also said that he wants states to make all US adults eligible for coronavirus vaccinations by May 1, further accelerating the government’s effort to end the pandemic to create a greater sense of normalcy in the country by July 4 Independence Day holiday.

Earlier in the day, Biden signed the Rescue Plan law, designed to be a financial bridge to hard-hit Americans and a boost to the economy, with Vice President Kamala Harris at his side in the Oval Office. The package is a major political victory for the Democratic president less than two months into his administration.