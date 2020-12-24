e-paper
Home / World News / Covid-19 rising in England again, 1-in-85 people infected: Survey

Covid-19 rising in England again, 1-in-85 people infected: Survey

Around 645,800 people estimated to be infected were estimated to be infected in the week to December 18, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Thursday.

world Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 18:29 IST
Reuters | Posted by Karan Manral
London
A coronavirus warning sign in Covent Garden in London, U.K., on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg
The prevalence of COVID-19 cases in England jumped again in the week to Dec. 18, with around 645,800 people, or 1-in-85, estimated to be infected, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Thursday.

“The percentage of people testing positive has continued to increase sharply in London, the East of England, and the South East; London now has the highest percentage of people testing positive,” the ONS said.

Prevalence in the preceding week was 1-in-95, the ONS had estimated.

Separately on Thursday, England’s Test and Trace service said it had recorded a 58% week-on-week increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases detected.

It said during the week Dec. 10-16, 139,332 positive cases were transferred to its contact tracers, 88.1% of whom were reached and told to self-isolate, a slight rise on 87.5% recorded in the previous week.

The proportion of the contacts of positive cases reached remained consistent at 92.6%, it said.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by William Schomberg and Alex Richardson)

Karnataka government withdraws night curfew order
Karnataka government withdraws night curfew order
'Even Cong doesn't take him seriously': Narendra Tomar on Rahul Gandhi
‘Even Cong doesn’t take him seriously’: Narendra Tomar on Rahul Gandhi
Suvendu Adhikari's show of strength day after Trinamool rally. And a boast
Suvendu Adhikari’s show of strength day after Trinamool rally. And a boast
BCCI approves 10-team IPL from 2022 edition
BCCI approves 10-team IPL from 2022 edition
Another child diagnosed with Shigella infection in north Kerala
Another child diagnosed with Shigella infection in north Kerala
Arvind Kejriwal lashes out at BJP over Delhi Jal Board incident
Arvind Kejriwal lashes out at BJP over Delhi Jal Board incident
Govt again invites farmers' unions for talks as per their 'convenience'
Govt again invites farmers’ unions for talks as per their ‘convenience’
'Probe death of Karima Baloch': Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada
‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada
