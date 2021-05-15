Home / World News / Covid-19 in US: New Mexico adopts CDC guidance on facemasks
Covid-19 in US: New Mexico adopts CDC guidance on facemasks

Under revisions Friday to the state's emergency public health order, masks are no longer required of fully vaccinated people in many public settings, though businesses and workplaces may still make face coverings a requirement for all.
AP | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Santa Fe
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 08:50 AM IST
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said that getting vaccinated is crucial to a safe future. (AFP file photo. Representative image)

New Mexico has adopted guidance on facemasks from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that says fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks indoors or outside in most cases.

Under revisions Friday to the state's emergency public health order, masks are no longer required of fully vaccinated people in many public settings, though businesses and workplaces may still make face coverings a requirement for all.

Public schools are still bound by universal mask requirements with allowances for meals, as the state gradually relaxes aggressive restrictions on public gatherings and some business operations.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said that getting vaccinated is crucial to a safe future, with the statewide vaccination rate recently surpassing 50% for eligible residents 16 and over.

“We are close and getting closer. But that all depends on New Mexicans continuing to protect themselves and their community by getting vaccinated,” she said in a statement.

