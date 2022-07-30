Covid-hit Macau reopens beaches but bans swimming
- The city on Wednesday reported no new infections for the first time since the outbreak began in mid-June, with a total of just over 1,800 cases recorded during this coronavirus wave.
Macau beachgoers were left high and dry as the Chinese gambling hub reopened two beaches on Saturday but banned swimming and water sports, citing coronavirus concerns.
The city is gradually recovering from its most serious outbreak to date, which earlier this month led officials to shutter casinos and most businesses for nearly two weeks.
As temperatures reached 34 degrees Celsius (93 degrees Fahrenheit) on Saturday, Macau residents were allowed to "enter the beach for walks and relaxation" but officials drew a line in the sand by banning water-based activities.
Beachgoers must "at all times wear masks of the right specification, maintain social distancing, avoid gathering in crowds and refrain from strenuous exercise," the government said.
Families flocked to Macau's Hac Sa beach Saturday morning, with one beachgoer expressing understanding for the restrictions, public broadcaster Teledifusao de Macau reported.
Macau strictly enforces anti-epidemic regulations, with one wouldbe beachgoer fined 3,000 patacas ($370) last week after driving onto Hac Sa against regulations, according to local media.
Macau adheres to China's zero-Covid policy which quashes outbreaks with strict lockdowns, border controls and social distancing measures.
-
Protest in Iraq intensifies as Al-Sadr supporters reach PM's building
Supporters of Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr reached the Iraqi Prime Minister's building on Saturday, following the protest against the nomination for Prime Minister by rival Iran-backed parties. Meanwhile, Iraqi security closed the roads to the building of the Supreme Judicial Council, Al Arabia reported adding that a leader in the Sadrist movement urged peaceful demonstrations in front of the Judicial Council. Protesters also disassembled large concrete barriers surrounding the heavily-fortified area.
-
China's Wuhan seafood market likely cause of Covid-19 outbreak: Report
A set of compelling evidence has once again emerged that backs the claims that Wuhan's Huanan seafood and wildlife market was at the centre of the Covid-19 outbreak that has so far claimed over 6 million lives. Two peer-reviewed studies, published in the journal 'Science' take different approaches but come to the same result that the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan was most likely the epicentre for the coronavirus.
-
Sri Lankan president Wickremesinghe invites parties to form national government
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has written to members of Parliament, inviting them to form an all-party national government to help the bankrupt country to recover from the worst economic crisis. Wickremesinghe said a programme could only be implemented with the participation of all political parties represented in Parliament, expert groups and civil society. The 19A adopted in 2015 pruned presidential powers by empowering Parliament above the executive president.
-
Dog trapped in shipping container for 40 days, gets new life in Panama Ministry
Workers at Panama's Atlantico port were in for a shock when they opened a shipping container that had arrived from Spain and was meant to be empty. Inside was a dog, still alive despite having been trapped for 40 days while the container crossed the Atlantic from Andalucia. The caramel-colored dog, approximately one year old, was skinny, dehydrated and bruised. Now fully recovered, Mili weighs 27 pounds and is in tip-top physical shape.
-
‘1 in 4 monkeypox cases in US in New York’: Virus sparks fresh alarm
After coronavirus, the United States is witnessing a surge in monkeypox cases and is now on top of the list of the countries which have been affected the most by the current outbreak. Within the US, a large number of cases are concentrated in New York that has now declared a “State Disaster Emergency” to check the spread of the disease.
