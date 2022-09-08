Crisis-hit Sri Lanka swears in 37 junior ministers, two for finance
Sri Lanka Crisis: Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic turmoil since independence from Britain in 1948.
Sri Lanka swore in 37 junior ministers, including two for the critical finance ministry, the president's office said on Thursday, in a major expansion of the crisis-hit country's government.
The island of 22 million people is facing its worst economic turmoil since independence from Britain in 1948. Foreign exchange reserves have dropped to historic lows, leaving the country struggling to pay for essential imports of fuel, food and medicine.
"New state ministers (were) sworn in before the president at the presidential secretariat," the president's media division said in a statement.
While President Ranil Wickremesinghe remains finance minister, lawmakers Ranjith Siyambalapitiya and Shehan Semasinghe were sworn in as state ministers in the finance ministry.
Wickremesinghe took office after his predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka following mass protests in July and then resigned.
Sri Lanka secured a staff-level agreement for a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) earlier this month but faces an uphill battle to negotiate repayments of billions of dollars with creditors.
Hong Kong extends vaccine passes to kids as young as five
Hong Kong will include children aged five and above in its COVID-19 vaccine pass scheme from the end of September, the government said on Thursday, as authorities try to boost inoculation levels there. Currently 55% of children aged 12-19 have had three vaccine shots but just 14% in the 3-11 age group. Masks are mandated in most places in Hong Kong and gatherings of more than four people prohibited.
Austria's Volker Turk proposed to be next UN human rights chief: 5 points
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will propose Austria's Volker Turk to be the next High Commissioner for Human Rights, Reuters reported citing a UN document. Traditionally, UN chief consults with the UN's Security Council's permanent members - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States - before selecting the High Commissioner. Here are five points on the proposed UN human rights chief Volker Turk: 1. Follow Hindustan Times' World Coverage here 2.
Covid-19: Chengdu lockdown continues as China advises citizens not to travel during holidays
Chengdu, a megacity with over 21 million residents, indefinitely extended the ongoing lockdown on Thursday to contain a spreading Covid-19 outbreak as the national health authorities said the virus situation continues to be “serious and complex” in the country. “The prevention and control situation of Covid-19 is still serious and complex as 29 provinces in the Chinese mainland reported local Covid-19 inflections in September,” Mi Feng, national health commission spokesperson said on Thursday.
2022 is Europe's hottest summer on record
The summer of 2022 was the hottest in Europe's recorded history as the continent baked in record-shattering heatwaves and the worst drought in centuries, the European Commission's satellite monitor said on Thursday. The Copernicus Climate Change Service said temperatures in Europe had been the "highest on record for both the month of August and the summer (June-August) as a whole".
Australia passes a law for net zero emissions by 2050
Australia's parliament on Thursday passed government legislation enshrining a pledge to cut carbon emissions by 43% by 2030 and to net zero by 2050, with the support of the Greens party and independents. The law marked a first step on climate action since the Labor Party won power in May, defeating a conservative government that was scorned as a global laggard in the battle against climate change.
