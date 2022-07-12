Destroyed Russian military equipment from Ukraine war displayed in Prague
- The Russia-Ukraine war has entered its fifth month with no sign on ending even as Moscow claimed control over the last Ukrainian stronghold in an eastern province, a key to achieving a major goal of Russia's grinding war.
An exhibition of Russian military equipment destroyed by Ukrainian forces in the ongoing war is being held Czech capital, Prague. The captured war trophies that were put on display include a damaged T-90 tank, Buk air defence system, Khosta self-propelled mortar, Msta howitzer, and casings and fragments from rockets and missiles. The destroyed armour from the battlefield was displayed on Letna Plain, a large open space a short distance from Prague Castle.
Ukrainian embassy spokesperson Tetiana Okopna told Czech Television that they hope to show once again the “horrors of war that Russia's aggression has brought to Ukraine”, reported BBC.
In one of the photographs published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, a Ukrainian man can be seen crying against the hull of a Khosta self-propelled mortar.
"Czechs have bitter memories of russian tanks in Prague, 1968. Now they can see them from a different angle. Today an exhibition of rus weapons destroyed by Ukraine warriors opens in the capital of Czech.Ukraine is a shield in the East of Europe," the Ukraine defence ministry tweeted. "Give us the tools and we will end the war!"
Meanwhile, Germany and the Czech Republic signed a joint declaration pledging to overcome dependency on Russian fossil fuel dependency and to accelerate the transition to low carbon energy.
"We are going to finalise the agreement on solidarity measures to safeguard the security of gas supply between our countries prior to the start of the upcoming winter season," the declaration read.
Jill Biden chided for saying Latinos as unique as 'breakfast tacos'
Speaking in San Antonio at the annual conference of UnidosUS, formerly known as the National Council of La Raza, U. S. first lady Jill Biden's attempted to praise Raul Yzaguirre, who led the civil rights and advocacy organization for 30 years. Biden mispronounced the word as "bogedas." The National Association of Hispanic Journalists was not impressed, saying Biden and her speech writers ought to "better understand the complexities of our people." "No wonder Hispanics are fleeing the Democratic Party!"
Docs must allow abortion if mother's life at risk, says Biden admin
The Department of Health and Human Services cited requirements on medical facilities in the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA. Currently, even the states with the most stringent bans on abortion do allow exceptions when the health of a mother is at risk, though the threat of prosecution has created confusion for some doctors.
Sri Lanka’s dynasty fallen but planning its comeback already
For years, Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa dynasty ruled the island nation with an iron fist, striking fear into political opponents, journalists and other perceived threats to their power. Now protesters are chasing them out of their homes, and out of power. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, 73, is set to resign on Wednesday after months of street protests over surging prices and shortages of basic goods such as food or petrol.
Sri Lanka’s parliament to elect new president on July 20
Sri Lanka's parliament will elect a new president on July 20, its speaker said on Monday, after protesters stormed the residences of the current president and PM, who have both offered to quit amid an economic meltdown. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is set to resign on Wednesday. Parliament will reconvene on Friday and will vote to elect a new president five days later, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said in a statement.
Pregnant Texas driver argues fetus is passenger after carpool fine
A pregnant woman in Texas who was fined for driving solo in a carpool lane said Brandy Bottone, 32 years old and 34 weeks pregnant,'s fetus must be counted as a passenger in the wake of strict new abortion laws. Brandy Bottone, 32 years old and 34 weeks pregnant, has vowed to go to court after she was pulled over in Dallas and handed a penalty by a police officer last month. "He said, 'Is there somebody else in the car?'"
