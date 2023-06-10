Home / World News / Did US admit to possession of 'alien spacecraft'? All you need to know

Did US admit to possession of 'alien spacecraft'? All you need to know

Mallika Soni
Jun 10, 2023

The latest claims come from the Debrief interview with David Grusch, a 36-year-old air force veteran.

A report continued to drive debate and speculation about the US military and government agencies possessing "exotic" material, including that of "non-human origin." US government statements and declassified material appears to show the unidentified spacecraft encountered by US Navy and Air Force craft, Newsweek reported.

Social media users said that this amounts to the US government admitting that there is existence of extraterrestrial life.(Representational)

The latest claims come from the Debrief interview with David Grusch, a 36-year-old air force veteran. He alleged the existence of a top-secret military program that discovered the wreckage of fully intact UFOs, or “unidentified aerial phenomena”.

"These are retrieving non-human origin technical vehicles, call it spacecraft if you will, non-human exotic origin vehicles that have either landed or crashed," David Grusch said adding that "dead pilots" of the craft were recovered from the wreckages.

“We are not talking about prosaic origins or identities. The material includes intact and partially intact vehicles,” he added. The report featured a number of other potentially explosive and unprecedented revelations, including quotes from retired Army Colonel Karl E. Nell and Jonathan Grey. The latter- a "current" U.S. government official- said, "We are not alone."

Following this social media users said that this amounts to the US government admitting that there is existence of extraterrestrial life.

"The US government has aliens from outer space & alien spacecraft in their possession. This should be a world wide news story we all celebrate & learn about," a social media user wrote.

“Government just admitted UFOs are real, not of human origin, have been captured and studied,” another tweeted.

"I feel like we're overlooking the fact that a *current* NASIC official also just said on the record that 'we're not alone' and the US has crashed UFO materials," wrote another user.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

