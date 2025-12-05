Discord Checkpoint: How to check new Spotify-like recap feature? A step-by-step guide

Taking inspiration from Spotify and Apple Music, live-interaction platform Discord has debuted a feature in which users can get a recap of their activity on the platform for 2025. The new feature is being called Checkpoint. The Discord app icon on a smartphone. (Representational)(REUTERS)

The feature went live on Discord starting on December 4, Thursday, with users being able to access it. If you still haven't checked your Discord wrapped, here's a step-by-step guide on how to do it.

How To Check Discord Checkpoint? Step-By-Step Guide

Discord's new Checkpoint wrapped is available on both the mobile app and PC. Note that for Discord users on smartphones, the latest update of the app must be installed to access the Checkpoint feature.

On the Discord mobile app

To check the Discord Checkpoint recap on the Discord mobile app, follow the following steps.

Step 1: Update your app to the latest version.

Step 2: Open the app and click on the profile picture.

Step 3: The Checkpoint feature will be available on the tab below.

Step 4: Click on it and your Discord Checkpoint compilation will start.

Checking Discord Checkpoint On Desktop

Follow the steps below to check your Discord Checkpoint on desktop.

Step 1: Open Discord (either desktop app or on a browser).

Step 2: Check for a flag icon on the top right corner.

Step 3: Clicking on the icon will start the creation of your Discord Checkpoint.

Why Isn't My Discord Checkpoint Showing

Note that the Discord Checkpoint may not be available for everyone immediately. The feature has not been rolled to all users, as of now, and some may get it in the coming days. Meanwhile, those who do not have enough activity on the platform may not get their Checkpoint because of a lack of data.