Home / World News / Donald Trump calls Mideast plan a ‘big step towards peace’

Donald Trump calls Mideast plan a ‘big step towards peace’

“Today, Israel takes a big step towards peace,” Trump said, standing alongside visiting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he revealed details of the plan already emphatically rejected by the Palestinians.

world Updated: Jan 29, 2020 07:30 IST
Agence France-Presse
US President Donald Trump declared Tuesday that Israel was taking a “big step towards peace” as he unveiled a plan aimed at solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"Today, Israel takes a big step towards peace," Trump said, standing alongside visiting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he revealed details of the plan already emphatically rejected by the Palestinians.

Calling the plan a “historic opportunity” for the Palestinians to achieve an independent state, Trump added, “this could be the last opportunity they will ever have.”

“Palestinians are in poverty and violence, exploited by those seeking to use them as pawns to advance terrorism and extremism,” he said.

“They deserve a far better life,” Trump said.

