Donald Trump’s lawyers make their case in senate trial

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 22:24 IST

US President Donald Trump’s legal team plans to mount a “robust” defense of the president in their opening argument starting Saturday at the senate trial in which they will try to counter the case for his removal from office made by Democrats over the past three days.

They will start by previewing their overall rebuttal on Saturday and resume Monday, with the fuller defense, which will be led by Pat Cipollone, the White House counsel, and Jay Sekulow, the president’s personal lawyer.

The team also includes celebrity lawyers such as Alan Dershowitz, who also defended Jeffery Epstein, and Ken Starr, who led the investigation that led to President Bill Clinton’s impeachment in 1999.

Cipollone, who opened for the president’s defense team, told senators that that Democrat are trying to not only overturn the Trump’s election in 2016 by arguing for his removal from office, but also prevent him from running for this second term in November.

Democrats have argued that the president abused the powers of his office to force Ukraine to investigate his political rivals and obstructed congress’s investigation into it.