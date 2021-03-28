IND USA
Former President Donald Trump(AP)
Donald Trump says may visit US southern border in next few weeks

Trump blasted his successor Joe Biden for not finishing the border wall, which the previous administration meant as a measure against illegal immigration.
ANI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 07:25 PM IST

Former US President Donald Trump told Fox News that he was planning to visit the US southern border -- the site of his landmark wall project -- within the next few weeks.

"Well, a lot of people want me to go to the border. The border patrols and all of the people of (ICE) Immigration and Customs Enforcement, want me there; they have asked me to go. And I really feel I owe I to them, they are great people, they are doing an incredible job," Trump said.

When asked when he would like to go, he replied, "over the next of a couple of weeks," but added that there was no rush.

