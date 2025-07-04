Search
Donald Trump, Zelensky discuss weapons, escalating Russian strikes

Reuters |
Published on: Jul 04, 2025 07:45 PM IST

Their call comes a day after Trump said he had a disappointing conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky on Friday discussed air defence weapons and escalating Russian strikes on Ukraine, according to an Axios report.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with US President Donald Trump on the sideline of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in The Hague.(AFP)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with US President Donald Trump on the sideline of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in The Hague.(AFP)

Russia pummelled Kyiv with the largest drone attack of the war across the capital, hours after Trump's conversation with Putin on Thursday.

Zelensky called the attack "deliberately massive and cynical."

A decision by Washington to halt some shipments of weapons to Ukraine prompted warnings by Kyiv that the move would weaken its ability to defend against intensifying airstrikes and battlefield advances. Germany said it is in talks on buying Patriot air defence systems to bridge the gap.

Trump spoke with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Thursday, according to Spiegel magazine, citing government sources. The two leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine, including strengthening its air defence, as well as trade issues, Spiegel reported on Friday.

