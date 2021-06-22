Dowry in Kerala leaves 24-year-old medical student dead: Here's what happened

The death of a medical student in Kerala at her husband's house allegedly due to dowry demands has sparked anger among people. The 24-year-old Vismaya, an Ayurveda medical student, allegedly died by suicide in the bathroom of her husband's house at Sasthamkotta district in south Kerala on Monday.

The woman's family has alleged torture and harassment by her husband S Kiran Kumar, an assistant motor vehicles inspector, over dowry. A day after the woman was found dead, the police arrested Kumar and charged him under section 304B of the Indian Penal Code (dowry death). Kumar was taken into custody last night on the basis of her family's complaint.

Vismaya was beaten, dragged and stamped on her face: Family

Highlighting repeated torture from Kumar's family, Vismaya's kin alleged that their daughter was beaten, mistreated and tortured in her in-law's house.

A day before the incident, Vismaya sent an SOS to her family in a series of WhatsApp messages over the alleged harassment she was suffering from Kumar over dowry.

Vismaya shared photos of the wounds and marks of beatings on her body which she suffered during the recent severe physical torture from Kumar, the relatives alleged.

Vismaya, in the WhatsApp chat, said that her husband did not like the car gifted by her father as dowry and used to thrash her over that. Vismaya said she was dragged by her hair and stamped on the face over dowry. The harassment was especially over the car by Kumar who used to verbally abuse Vismaya's father, saying that he deserved more dowry according to his stature but got only very little.

How much dowry was Kumar given

Vismaya's father Thrivikraman Nair claimed that their family had given 100 sovereigns of gold and over one-acre land, besides a car worth ₹10 lakh car as dowry to Kumar during their wedding in 2020, reported PTI.

Nair added that Kumar had assaulted his daughter in front of him as well over the dowry demand.

"But he did not like the car and wanted ₹10 lakh as cash instead. As I said it was not possible, he used to torture my daughter. He had beaten Vismaya in front of us after coming to our home at midnight last January, he said.

What is the family saying

Nair has alleged that his daughter would never die by suicide and it was a case of murder by Kumar's family.

What happens to Kumar and his family now

Shortly after the incident was reported, the State Transport Department suspended Kumar from service. Kumar was taken into police custody on Monday night and was arrested the next morning over charges of dowry death.

Other legal measures will also be taken against Kumar after getting the post-mortem report, he said. Now, Kumar would be produced before the court and his custody will be sought later as more investigation is required. The role of his relatives in the incident would also be probed, police said.

The state police chief Loknath Behera has said that the incident has shaken the conscience of people in Kerala. He assured of stringent legal action against those allegedly involved in the incidents that led to the woman's death.

Behera said inspector general of police Harshitha Attalluri will head the investigation, involving all senior police officials. "It is a very sad incident which has affected the conscience of Kerala. Such incidents are very rare in our society, which is a tolerant and advanced society," he said.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialists. Helplines: Fortis Stress Helpline: 8376804102, Sumaitri: 01123389090, Snehi: 01165978181, Sanjeevani: 01124311918/01124318883).



